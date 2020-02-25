Global Gaskets and Seals Industry
Gaskets and Seals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Non-Metallic Gaskets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.4 Billion by the year 2025, Non-Metallic Gaskets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$866.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$710 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Non-Metallic Gaskets will reach a market size of US$778.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AB SKF
- AIGI Environmental Inc.
- Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.
- BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
- Dana Incorporated
- Datwyler Group
- DowDuPont Inc.
- ElringKlinger AG
- Enginetech, Inc.
- Eriks NV
- Federal-Mogul LLC
- Flowserve Corporation
- Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST)
- Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc.
- Garlock Sealing Technologies
- Gasket Engineering Company
- Greene
- Tweed & Co., Inc.
- Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.
- Henniges Automotive
- Hutchinson SA
- Interface Performance Materials, Inc.
- Kemtron Gaskets & Seals Limited
- Krausz Industries
- Lamons
- LMK Technologies
- LSP Holding (UK) Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Pipeotech AS
- Press-Seal Corporation
- RAM Gasket Solutions
- Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Seal Company Enterprises, Inc.
- Seal Innovations, Inc.
- Standard Profil AS
- Sur-Seal Corporation
- Smiths Group Plc
- John Crane UK Ltd.
- Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
- Talbros Group
- TEADIT® Group
- Temel Gaskets
- The Flexitallic Group
- Toyoda-Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.
- Winderosa Mfg. & Dist. Co., USA, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 489
