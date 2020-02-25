Global Gaskets and Seals Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gaskets and Seals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Non-Metallic Gaskets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.4 Billion by the year 2025, Non-Metallic Gaskets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443557/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$866.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$710 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Non-Metallic Gaskets will reach a market size of US$778.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB SKF

AIGI Environmental Inc.

Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.

BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Dana Incorporated

Datwyler Group

DowDuPont Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Enginetech, Inc.

Eriks NV

Federal-Mogul LLC

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST)

Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc.

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Gasket Engineering Company

Greene

Tweed & Co., Inc.

Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.

Henniges Automotive

Hutchinson SA

Interface Performance Materials, Inc.

Kemtron Gaskets & Seals Limited

Krausz Industries

Lamons

LMK Technologies

LSP Holding (UK) Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pipeotech AS

Press-Seal Corporation

RAM Gasket Solutions

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Seal Company Enterprises, Inc.

Seal Innovations, Inc.

Standard Profil AS

Sur-Seal Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

John Crane UK Ltd.

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Talbros Group

TEADIT® Group

Temel Gaskets

The Flexitallic Group

Toyoda-Gosei Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Winderosa Mfg. & Dist. Co., USA, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443557/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Gaskets & Seals: Indispensable Solutions for Achieving Reduced

Costs, Operational Certainty, and Improved Performance

Recent Market Activity

Development of Precise Engineering Solutions and Cutting-edge

Technologies in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market

Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth

Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gaskets and Seals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AB SKF (Sweden)

AIGI Environmental Inc. (China)

Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. (USA)

BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH (Germany)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (USA)

Dana Incorporated (USA)

Reinz Dichtungs GmbH (Germany)

Datwyler Group (Switzerland)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

ElringKlinger AG (Germany)

Enginetech, Inc. (USA)

Eriks NV (The Netherlands)

Federal-Mogul LLC (USA)

Flowserve Corporation (USA)

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft (Germany)

EagleBurgmann (Germany)

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST) (USA)

Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc. (USA)

Garlock Sealing Technologies (USA)

Gasket Engineering Company (USA)

Greene, Tweed & Co., Inc. (USA)

Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc. (USA)

Henniges Automotive (USA)

Hutchinson SA (France)

Interface Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)

Kemtron Gaskets & Seals Limited (Ireland)

Krausz Industries (Israel)

Lamons (USA)

LMK Technologies (USA)

LSP Holding (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Pipeotech AS (Norway)

Press-Seal Corporation (USA)

RAM Gasket Solutions (UK)

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (France)

Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Seal Company Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Seal Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Standard Profil AS (Turkey)

Smiths Group Plc (UK)

John Crane UK Ltd. (UK)

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. (USA)

Sur-Seal Corporation (USA)

Talbros Group (India)

TEADIT® Group (Austria)

Temel Gaskets (USA)

The Flexitallic Group (USA)

SIEM Supranite SA (France)

SIEM Supranite SA (France)

SIEM Supranite SA (France)

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (USA)

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (USA)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Gaskets and Seals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gaskets and Seals Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Non-Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Non-Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Non-Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Metallic Gaskets (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Molded Packing Seals (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Molded Packing Seals (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Molded Packing Seals (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Mechanical & Rotary Seals (Product Segment) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Mechanical & Rotary Seals (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Mechanical & Rotary Seals (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Construction/Transmission/Other General Machinery

(End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction/Transmission/Other General Machinery

(End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Construction/Transmission/Other General Machinery

(End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gaskets and Seals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Gaskets and Seals Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Gaskets and Seals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Gaskets and Seals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Gaskets and Seals Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Gaskets and Seals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Gaskets and Seals Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Gaskets and Seals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Gaskets and Seals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gaskets

and Seals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Gaskets and Seals Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Gaskets and Seals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Gaskets and Seals Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Gaskets and Seals Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gaskets and Seals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Gaskets and Seals Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Gaskets and Seals Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Gaskets and Seals Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Gaskets and Seals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Gaskets and Seals Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Gaskets and Seals Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Gaskets and Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Gaskets and Seals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Gaskets and Seals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Gaskets and Seals Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Gaskets and Seals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Gaskets and Seals Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Gaskets and Seals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Gaskets and Seals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Gaskets and Seals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Gaskets and Seals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Gaskets and Seals Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Gaskets and Seals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Gaskets and Seals Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Gaskets and Seals Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Gaskets and Seals Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Gaskets and Seals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Gaskets and Seals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Gaskets and Seals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Gaskets and Seals Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Gaskets and Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Gaskets and Seals Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Gaskets and Seals Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Gaskets and Seals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Gaskets and Seals Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Gaskets and Seals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Gaskets and Seals Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Gaskets and Seals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Gaskets and Seals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gaskets and Seals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gaskets and Seals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Gaskets and Seals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Gaskets and Seals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Gaskets and Seals Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Gaskets and Seals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Gaskets and Seals Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Gaskets and Seals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Gaskets and Seals Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 149: Gaskets and Seals Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Gaskets and Seals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Gaskets and Seals Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Gaskets and Seals Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Gaskets and Seals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Gaskets and Seals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Gaskets and Seals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Gaskets and Seals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Gaskets and Seals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Gaskets and Seals Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Gaskets and Seals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Gaskets and Seals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Historic Market

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Gaskets and Seals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Gaskets and Seals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Gaskets and Seals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Gaskets and Seals Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gaskets

and Seals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Gaskets and Seals Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 188: Gaskets and Seals Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Gaskets and Seals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Gaskets and Seals Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Gaskets and Seals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Gaskets and Seals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Gaskets and Seals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Gaskets and Seals Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gaskets and Seals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Gaskets and Seals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Gaskets and Seals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Gaskets and Seals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 201: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Gaskets and Seals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Gaskets and Seals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Gaskets and Seals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Gaskets and Seals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Gaskets and Seals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Gaskets and Seals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Gaskets and Seals Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Gaskets and Seals Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Gaskets and Seals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Gaskets and Seals Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 489

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443557/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

