Global Gaskets and Seals Markets Market 2015-2018 & 2022

The "Gaskets and Seals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Gaskets (Non-Metallic, & Metallic)
- Seals (Mechanical & Rotary, Molded Packing, & Others)
The End-Use Categories also analyzed are
- Automotive
- Electronic & Electrical Equipment
- Construction/Transmission/Other General Machinery
- Others
The report profiles 490 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Sealing (USA)
- AIGI Environmental (China)
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (USA)
- Dana Holding Corporation (USA)
- Reinz Dichtungs GmbH (Germany)
- Datwyler Group (Switzerland)
- DuPont (USA)
- Flowserve Corp. (USA)
- Garlock Sealing Technologies (USA)
- Gasket Engineering Company (USA)
- Greene, Tweed & Co. (USA)
- Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc. (USA)
- Henniges Automotive (USA)
- Hutchinson SA (France)
- LMK Technologies (USA)
- LoneStar Group (UK)
- Magnum Automotive Group, LLC (USA)
- Parker Hannifin Corp. (USA)
- Press-Seal Corporation (USA)
- RAM Gasket Solutions (UK)
- Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (France)
- Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Seal Company Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Seal Innovations, Inc. (USA)
- SKF Group (Sweden)
- Standard Profil AS (Turkey)
- Sur-Seal Corporation (USA)
- Smiths Group Plc. (UK)
- John Crane UK Ltd. (UK)
- Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. (USA)
- Talbros Group (India)
- EagleBurgmann (Germany)
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST) (USA)
- Winderosa Mfg. & Dist. Co., USA, Inc. (USA)
- W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Gaskets & Seals: Indispensable Solutions for Achieving Reduced Costs, Operational Certainty, and Improved Performance
Development of Precise Engineering Solutions and Cutting-edge Technologies in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market Adoption
Global Market Outlook
Recovering Economic Fundamentals Strengthen Market Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Major Mechanical Seal Companies
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Fuel Efficient and Customized Sealing Solutions in the Automotive Industry Drives Healthy Market Growth
Major Gaskets and Seals Used in the Automotive Industry
Steady Rise in Vehicle Production Signals Growth Opportunities for Gaskets and Seals
Automotive Aftermarket: Affected by Extended Product Lifetime
Thermoplastic Weather Seals Find Increasing Use in the Automotive Industry
Advanced Gaskets in Demand with Increased Aluminum Usage in Auto Engines
Stringent Environment and Safety Regulations Promote Market Expansion
Selection of Environmentally Sustainable Sealing Solutions: Need of the Hour
TAMPSS: Temperature, Application, Media, Pressure, Size and Speed
Growing Share of Renewables Spurs Demand in Wind Turbines Production
Growing Need for Constant Monitoring of Machine Components Drives Replacement Demand for Gaskets and Seals
Essential Role of Sealing Solutions in Attaining Energy Efficiency Sustains Demand for Mechanical Seals
Sophisticated Sealing Systems Enhance Reliability in Big Effluent and Influent Pumps
Legacy Sealing
Axial Mechanical Seals for Sealing Pumps and Other Rotating Equipment
Silicon Carbide-Based Mechanical Split Seals Improve Heat Dissipation
Importance of Environmental Control Device
Supply Chain Related Mechanical Seal Technology Trends
Condition Monitoring and Preventive Maintenance of Mechanical Seals
Efficient Sealing Solutions: Integral in the Oil and Gas Industry for Delivering Optimum Performance
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Efficient Sealing for Superior Aircraft Performance Drives Demand in the Aerospace Industry
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Expanding Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Growth
Food Safety Regulations Augment Demand for Seals in the Food Industry
Significant Performance Benefits Spurs Demand for Fiberglass Gaskets
Rising Demand for and Production of General Manufacturing & Industrial Machinery Augurs Well for the Market
Marine/Rail Sector Offer Market Growth Potential
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Manufacturers Outsource Production Facilities to Low-Cost Asian Countries
Infrastructure Spending in Developing Markets Bodes Well for the Gaskets and Seals Market
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand in Developing Markets
Expanded Graphite Gaskets to Witness Healthy Demand
Plastic and Graphite Based Gaskets Gaining Ground
Specialized Gaskets Growing in Popularity
Polymer Seals Continue to Gain Wider Acceptance
Aftermarket Seals: A Growing Market
Gasket Standardization Critical in Chemical-Processing Facilities
Challenges to Standardization
Seal-less Technology: Can it Substitute Sealed Pumps?
Sealless Pump: An Answer to Frequent Breakdowns
Major Benefits of Sealless Pumps
3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Pioneering Innovations in Transmission Technology by Dana
Improved Transmission Sealing for Meeting OEM Demands
Debris-Free Transmission System: A Top Priority
Superior Sealing Innovations
On-Board Condition Monitoring and Intelligent Support Systems
Noteworthy Innovations in Automotive Gaskets
PTFE Rotary Lip Seals Developments
Modern Couplings, Gaskets and Seals with Added Features and Benefits
Gore Universal Pipe Gasket for Chemical-Processing Plants
Levitex Seals to Significantly Reduce Fuel Consumption
Metal-to-Metal Seals
Kalrez from DuPont
Curve Gasket and the Deformed Large Format Gasket (DLFG) from Freudenberg-NOK Sealing
DiamondFace Technology by EagleBurgmann
MLS Gaskets Revolutionizes Engine Sealing
Advanced Raw Materials Gaining Ground
REC Gasketing System: A Breakthrough in Diesel Engine Applications
DIN/ISO Sanitary Seals
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Trelleborg Introduces Rotary Shaft Seal
MAHLE Aftermarket Unveils MAHLE Original Gasket Brand
Wartsila Introduces New Enviroguard SLR Water Lubricated Seal
SKF Unveils Revolutionary New Seal
CRP Introduces AJUSA VTEC Gaskets
Freudenberg Launches Innovative Sealing Solutions
Garlock Unveils GYLON BIO-PRO PLUS Sanitary Gasket for Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Manufacturers
Trelleborg Introduces New Cast-In-Profile Tunnel Segment Gasket
Federal-Mogul Unveils Coriuseal and Coriusim Gasket sealing Technologies
John Crane Launches 48VBF, a Boiler Feed Water Seal
Trelleborg Introduces Non-Integrated Locked-In Sealing System
ExtrudaSeal Unveils New High-Quality Foam Gasket
Fel-Pro Launches First-to-Market Complete Engine Sealing
West Introduces Flip-Off PlusRU Seal
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Takes Over Aflex Hose Ltd
Trelleborg Purchases CoorsTek
Dana Rejoices Exclusive Distribution of Victor Reinz Gaskets
Datwyler Acquires Ott
Trelleborg Completes Acquisition of Anderson Seal
Bal Seal Expands its Sealing Product Line
Henniges Automotive Opens New Plant in Poland to Expand its Global Footprint
Trelleborg Enters into Distribution Agreement with Jetseal
Trelleborg Gains Gaskets and Seals Supply Contract
Henniges Automotive and Burkool Enters into Strategic Partnership
Pro Seal & Plastics into Distribution Agreement with Freudenberg- NOK
Garlock Acquires Rubber Fab Gasket & Molding
Tekni-Plex Takes Over Sancap Liner Technology
SKF Invests in New Sealing Solutions Factory in Mexico
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Invests in German Oberwihl to Expand Production Capacities
Saint-Gobain Seals Invests in New Large Diameter Seal Production Facility in Belgium
Dana Holding Completes Acquisition of Magnum Gaskets
DuPont Merges with Dow to Form DowDuPont
Freudenberg-NOK Wins First Major Order for Frictionless Automotive Engine Seals
James Walker Enters into Enterprise Framework Agreement with Teadit
Seal & Design Acquires Higbee
Datwyler Takes Over Origom
Freudenberg Completes Acquisition of BlueSky Process Solutions
ERIKS Purchases Seals and Packings
Federal-Mogul Powertrain Opens New Manufacturing Facility for Sealing Products in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 490 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 550)
- The United States (144)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (273)
- France (18)
- Germany (54)
- The United Kingdom (106)
- Italy (25)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (63)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (106)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (3)
