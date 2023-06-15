Global Gastrointestinal Partnering Report 2023: Analysis of Deal Trends Since 2016 - Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of 480+ gastrointestinal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive gastrointestinal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering gastrointestinal deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for gastrointestinal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gastrointestinal dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading gastrointestinal deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active gastrointestinal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to gastrointestinal deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all gastrointestinal partnering deals by specific gastrointestinal target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific gastrointestinal therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all gastrointestinal partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gastrointestinal partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of gastrointestinal technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications:

Appendicitis

Celiac disease

Esophageal reflux

Esophagitis

Gastritis

Gastroenteritis

Hemorrhoids (haemorrhoids)

Hernia

Inflammatory bowel disease

Crohn's disease

Ulcerative colitis

Irritable bowel syndrome

Malabsorption

Malnutrition

Pancreatitis

Peptic ulce

Gastric ulcer

Duodenal ulcer

Abdominal pain

Ascites

Bowel movement

Constipation

Diarrhea

Jaundice

Vomitting

Report scope



Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of gastrointestinal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 480 gastrointestinal deal records

The leading gastrointestinal deals by value since 2016

Most active gastrointestinal dealmakers since 2016

In Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gastrointestinal partnering over the years

2.3. Gastrointestinal partnering by deal type

2.4. Gastrointestinal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gastrointestinal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gastrointestinal partnering by technology type

2.7. Gastrointestinal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.3. Gastrointestinal partnering headline values

3.4. Gastrointestinal deal upfront payments

3.5. Gastrointestinal deal milestone payments

3.6. Gastrointestinal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading gastrointestinal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in gastrointestinal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gastrointestinal

4.4. Top gastrointestinal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Gastrointestinal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gastrointestinal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Gastrointestinal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by gastrointestinal therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of gastrointestinal deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Appendix 2 - Directory of gastrointestinal deals by deal type 2016 to 2023

Appendix 3 - Directory of gastrointestinal deals by stage of development 2016 to 2023

Appendix 4 - Directory of gastrointestinal deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6ox8l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets