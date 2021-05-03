Global Gate Capital joins Brennan Investment Group in Recapitalization of New Jersey Light Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gate Capital acquired a light industrial portfolio located in Moorestown and Burlington Township, New Jersey, in a recapitalization with owner/operator Brennan Investment Group. The 1.1 million square foot portfolio consists of 22 buildings and is located 12 miles east of Philadelphia, predominately in the Moorestown West Corporate Center. Brennan will continue as operating partner and will be supported by The Flynn Company for property management and leasing.

Rudy Sayegh, CEO of Global Gate Capital, said: "We are pleased to complete this investment which represents our 3rd US transaction in the industrial sector in the last 20 months. We are bullish on the sector and are excited to continue to grow our portfolio."

Philip Tager, Head of US Real Estate at Global Gate Capital, said: "I have had a 25+ year business relationship with Michael Brennan and I am thrilled to be teaming up with Brennan Investment Group on this project, the first of what we hope will be many transactions pursued with Global Gate Capital."

Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group, said: "Brennan Investment Group is looking forward to working alongside Global Gate Capital on this portfolio. We are grateful for their trust in us as an operator."

Chris Massey, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group, said: "We are very excited to be partnering with Global Gate Capital on this project at a time when the southern New Jersey industrial real estate market is increasingly desirable for institutional investors. We are confident in our competitive advantages and intend to continue to provide excellent quality light industrial space to the marketplace."

Global Gate Capital is an investment and wealth management firm that invests in multiple asset classes including real estate, private equity, credit, and listed securities. Global Gate has been investing in real estate since its inception and has deployed significant AUM in the asset class. With offices in Geneva, London, New York, Düsseldorf, and Dubai, Global Gate has grown its assets under management to over $4.5bn since its founding in 2013.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet. Brennan Investment Group's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

