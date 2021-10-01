Global Gathering Of Experts And Leaders In Somatic Experiencing And Trauma Therapy Set For October 22-24

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatic Experiencing® International (SEI) today announced the final agenda for its 2021 International Virtual Conference, a global online gathering on the science and application of Somatic Experiencing (SE™). The Conference will be held October 22-24, 2021. It features leaders in the SE and trauma therapy field and offers plenary sessions, focused workshops, pre-recorded sessions, and roundtables, with interactive Q&A for all sessions.

Highlights of the 2021 International Virtual Conference include:

"Conversations with Peter Levine , PhD:" Dr. Levine, the founder of SE, talks with leaders in Somatic Experiencing and trauma therapy

, PhD:" Dr. Levine, the founder of SE, talks with leaders in Somatic Experiencing and trauma therapy Sessions on children, youth, and SE; vulnerable populations such as refugees and survivors of sex trafficking; SE for collective trauma; caring for frontline healthcare workers with SE interventions; SE-informed intervention for veterans with PTSD; SEI's public health initiatives for disaster response; and SE and movement.

The latest research on SE and presentation of the first Annual Peter Levine Research Awards

International roundtables on the future of SE in South America and Europe

"Our first international conference represents a milestone for Somatic Experiencing International," said Michele Solloway, PhD, SEP, Conference Chair and SEI Board Chair-Elect. "Because trauma is a foundational and universal experience—including the collective global trauma that has come with COVID-19—we're thrilled to bring together our international SE community and offer significant learning opportunities that cover a broad spectrum of applications of SE, its use in very diverse populations, and the latest research on SE. Our mission as an organization is transforming lives through healing trauma and this first global gathering of SE experts and a community of people who embrace our mission is an important step."

The Conference is open to journalists covering mental health, trauma, disaster response and recovery, and related fields. Attendees will come from the fields of mental health professionals, medical professionals, bodyworkers, and other healing professionals such as first responders, crisis center staff, educators, mediators, and clergy.

Registration includes 30 days of unlimited, on-demand access to conference recordings.

For a complete agenda and list of speakers: www.traumahealing.org

For the SEI media kit: www.traumahealing.org and visit the About tab

About Somatic Experiencing International:

Somatic Experiencing International is the leading authority on the SE™ method and is a major provider of training and educational programs. SE is a body-oriented therapeutic model that helps heal trauma and other stress disorders. Developed by Peter Levine, Ph.D., it is the result of the multidisciplinary study of neuroscience, stress physiology, psychology, ethology, biology, indigenous healing practices, and medical biophysics, with more than 45 years of successful clinical application. SE International is a 50l(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1994. It is based in Boulder, Colorado, with trained Somatic Experiencing Practitioners (SEPs) in 40 countries.

For Further Information: Marvin Tuttle, CAE, Executive Director, [email protected], Michele Solloway, PhD, [email protected]

