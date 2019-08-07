Global Gear (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based, Semi-Synthetic) Oil Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gear Oil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gear Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.

Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$337.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Mineral Oil will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$460.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

  • Addinol Lube Oil Gmbh
  • Advanced Lubrication Specialities
  • Amalie Oil
  • BP Plc
  • Bechem Lubrication Technology, Llc
  • Bel-Ray Company
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Croda International Plc
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Fuchs Petrolub Se
  • Indian Oil Corporation
  • Liqui Moly Gmbh
  • Lukoil Lubricants Company
  • Morris Lubricants
  • Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd.
  • Penrite Oil Company Pty Ltd.
  • Petrochina
  • Phillips 66 Company
  • Rock Valley Oil & Chemical
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical
  • Total Sa
  • Eni Spa

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Gear Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
  • Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  • Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
  • Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Gear Oils - Market Overview

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technology Trends - Lubricants
  • Industrial Gear Oils - Select Trends
  • Wind Turbine Gear Oils - Latest Trends
  • Oil Leak - Key Issues
  • Petroleum Standards
  • Motor Oil - Latest Technology Advances
  • Automotive Gears and Transmission Fluid - An Overview
  • Industrial Gear Oils
  • Common Lubrication Problems of Gearbox

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Gear Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
  • Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
  • Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
  • Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
  • Gearbox Lubricant Selection in the US - Indicators
  • Gear Oil Labeling Requirements in California

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Gear Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq62hn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

