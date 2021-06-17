Global Gear Pump Market Report 2021-2025 - Growing Demand for Pumps in the F&B, W&WW, and Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Drives Innovation in Digital Solutions for the Global Gear Pump Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global gear pump market and its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long terms. The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen circumstances for businesses around the world, affecting overall growth of the manufacturing sector. This research offers a growth outlook for the global gear pump market from 2021 to 2025.

The gear pump sub-products included in this study are internal and external gear pumps, which differ in design. The internal gear pump has an outer gear that drives the inner gear when it turns. In the external gear pump, the gears rotate against each other.

The vertical markets analyzed in this study are oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage (F&B), water and wastewater (W&WW), pharmaceuticals, power generation, and others (agriculture, automotive, electronics, marine, mining, pulp and paper, and textiles).

As the pump market is mature, the publisher highlights the various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue. In addition, a competitive evaluation of gear pumps is captured, including a look at the leading market players and key factors helping them outperform their competitors.

Importantly, this research offers 4 lucrative growth opportunities for pump OEMs to consider in the global market. The author identifies these growth opportunities as key enablers that will unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiated pump products and services.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation, energy efficiency, the effects of oil prices, and the US trade war are among the main developments explored in this report. IIoT is a top trend impacting manufacturers, as end users increasingly prioritize improving plant maintenance and reducing operating expenditure (OPEX).

As more businesses realize that IIoT will drive the future of manufacturing, they will begin to look at data ownership, security, alignment with existing infrastructure, and return on investment (ROI) as priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Gear Pump Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Gear Pump Market Scope of Analysis

Gear Pump Market Segmentation

Gear Pump Market Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors for Gear Pump Market by Region

Key Competitors for Gear Pump Market by Product

Key Growth Metrics for Gear Pump Market

Distribution Channels for Gear Pump Market

Growth Drivers for Gear Pump Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Gear Pump Market

Growth Restraints for Gear Pump Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Gear Pump Market

Forecast Assumptions, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Gear Pump Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Gear Pump Market

Competitive Environment, Gear Pump Market

Revenue Share, Gear Pump Market

SWOT Analysis of Key Participants, Gear Pump Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics for Gear Pump Market, North America

Revenue Forecast for Gear Pump Market, North America

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical for Gear Pump Market, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Gear Pump Market, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East And Africa

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America

6. Key Growth Metrics for Gear Pump Market, Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-pacific

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Gear Pump Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vibration Monitoring for a Low-cost Gear Pump Monitoring Solution, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Energy-efficient Pump for Process Industry, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Pump-as-a-service Business Model to Unlock New Revenue Streams, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4 - Growing Demand for Pumps in the F&B, W&WW, and Pharmaceutical Industries, 2020

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akf4es

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

