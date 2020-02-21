Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$60.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$157.4 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Cone Drive

Curtis Machine Company, Inc.

Danfoss Group

David Brown Santasalo

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co., FLSmidth MAAG Gear

Horsburgh & Scott

Hub City, Inc.

Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Marine Gears, Inc.

Oerlikon Graziano

Rexnord Corp.

Schneider Electric

SEW Eurodrive

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Twin Disc, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Gears,

Drives & Speed Changers Industry

Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in

Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in

Developing Countries

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bharat Gears Ltd. (India)

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. (Italy)

BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Cone Drive (USA)

Curtis Machine Company, Inc. (USA)

Danfoss Group (Denmark)

David Brown Santasalo (UK)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

FLSmidth MAAG Gear (Switzerland)

Horsburgh & Scott (USA)

Hub City, Inc. (USA)

Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Marine Gears, Inc. (USA)

Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)

Rexnord Corp. (USA)

Schneider Electric (France)

SEW Eurodrive (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo Drive Technologies (USA)

Twin Disc, Inc. (USA)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future

Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears

and Drives

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market

Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft Landing Gear

Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts Witness Surge Due

to Growing Passenger Numbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production

Process Driving Gears Demand

Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for Hydraulic Drilling

Equipment

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind

Turbine Gear Market

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear &

Gearbox Market

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

A Segmental Overview

Gears

Drives

Growing Impact of Technology





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,

Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Japanese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 21: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 29: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 50: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 77: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 87: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,

Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Iranian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 105: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 298

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

