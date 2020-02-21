Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry
Feb 21, 2020, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$60.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$157.4 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Gears Ltd.
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Cone Drive
- Curtis Machine Company, Inc.
- Danfoss Group
- David Brown Santasalo
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co., FLSmidth MAAG Gear
- Horsburgh & Scott
- Hub City, Inc.
- Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Marine Gears, Inc.
- Oerlikon Graziano
- Rexnord Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- SEW Eurodrive
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Drive Technologies
- Twin Disc, Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introductory Prelude
Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Gears,
Drives & Speed Changers Industry
Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market
Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in
Asia-Pacific
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in
Developing Countries
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Bharat Gears Ltd. (India)
Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. (Italy)
BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Cone Drive (USA)
Curtis Machine Company, Inc. (USA)
Danfoss Group (Denmark)
David Brown Santasalo (UK)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
FLSmidth MAAG Gear (Switzerland)
Horsburgh & Scott (USA)
Hub City, Inc. (USA)
Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Marine Gears, Inc. (USA)
Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)
Rexnord Corp. (USA)
Schneider Electric (France)
SEW Eurodrive (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sumitomo Drive Technologies (USA)
Twin Disc, Inc. (USA)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems
Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market
Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future
Demand for Power Steering Gears
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears
and Drives
Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market
Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market
Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft Landing Gear
Market
Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts Witness Surge Due
to Growing Passenger Numbers
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Promises Bright Prospects
Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production
Process Driving Gears Demand
Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for Hydraulic Drilling
Equipment
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand
Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind
Turbine Gear Market
Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth
Opportunities
Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear &
Gearbox Market
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
A Segmental Overview
Gears
Drives
Growing Impact of Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,
Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Japanese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 50: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 77: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,
Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: Iranian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 105: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 298
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article