Global Gems & Jewelry Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gems & Jewelry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Diamond in Gold, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$143.2 Billion by the year 2025, Diamond in Gold will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817854/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diamond in Gold will reach a market size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Blue Nile, Inc.; Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited; Claire's Stores, Inc.; Compagnie Financière Richemont SA; Damas International; Kering SA; Le Petit-Fils de L.U. Chopard & Cie SA; Luk Fook Holdings Company Limited; LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton; Malabar Gold & Diamonds; PANDORA A/S; PC Jeweller Limited; Rajesh Exports Ltd.; Signet Jewelers Ltd.; Swarovski AG; Swatch Group Ltd.; Tiffany & Co.; Titan Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817854/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gems & Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gems & Jewelry Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gems & Jewelry Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gems & Jewelry Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Diamond in Gold (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Diamond in Gold (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Diamond in Gold (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Gold (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Gold (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Gold (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Platinum (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Platinum (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Platinum (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Silver (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Silver (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Silver (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Gemstones (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Gemstones (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Gemstones (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Diamond & Other Products (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Diamond & Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Diamond & Other Products (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gems & Jewelry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Gems & Jewelry Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Gems & Jewelry Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Gems & Jewelry: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Gems & Jewelry Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Gems & Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Gems & Jewelry Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gems & Jewelry Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Gems & Jewelry Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Gems & Jewelry Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Gems & Jewelry Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 38: Gems & Jewelry Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Gems & Jewelry Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: French Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Gems & Jewelry Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Gems & Jewelry Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Gems & Jewelry Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Gems & Jewelry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Gems & Jewelry Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Gems & Jewelry Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Gems & Jewelry Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Gems & Jewelry Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Gems & Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Gems & Jewelry Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Gems & Jewelry Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Gems & Jewelry Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Gems & Jewelry Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Gems & Jewelry Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gems & Jewelry:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Gems & Jewelry Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gems & Jewelry Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Gems & Jewelry Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Gems & Jewelry Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Gems & Jewelry Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Gems & Jewelry Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Gems & Jewelry Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 86: Gems & Jewelry Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Gems & Jewelry Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Gems & Jewelry Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Gems & Jewelry Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Gems & Jewelry Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Gems & Jewelry Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Gems & Jewelry Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Gems & Jewelry Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Gems & Jewelry: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Gems & Jewelry Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Gems & Jewelry Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 107: Gems & Jewelry Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Gems & Jewelry Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Gems & Jewelry Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Gems & Jewelry Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Gems & Jewelry Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Gems & Jewelry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Gems & Jewelry Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Gems & Jewelry Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Gems & Jewelry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Gems & Jewelry Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Gems & Jewelry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Gems & Jewelry Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Gems & Jewelry Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BLUE NILE, INC.
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP
CLAIRE'S STORES , INC.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA
DAMAS INTERNATIONAL
KERING SA
LE PETIT-FILS DE L.U. CHOPARD & CIE SA
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
LVMH MOET HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON
PANDORA A/S
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED
SWAROVSKI AG
SWATCH GROUP LTD.
TIFFANY & COMPANY
TITAN CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817854/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article