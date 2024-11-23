Global Gen Z Views on Beijing: A Journey Through the City's Culture, Innovation, and Ecology

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2024, the "Global Gen Z Views on Beijing" event organized by China Daily New Media Center and 21st Century Media and Education officially launched. The event will spotlight three key themes: Beijing's cultural legacy, technological innovation, and environmental conservation.

During the event, over 20 international influencers will visit notable sites including the Capital Museum and the Zhoukoudian Site Museum to explore the Beijing's rich history. They will also visit Beijing's leading tech enterprises and innovation hubs to experience the city's technological advancements. Additionally, the influencers will visit iconic locations such as the Yanqing Ecological Civilization Exhibition and the Beijing Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park, gaining a firsthand perspective on the integration of environmental conservation and industrial development in the city.

Through dynamic and youthful storytelling, the event aims to showcase Beijing's rich cultural heritage and its achievements in sustainable, high-quality development to audiences worldwide. During the first day of the event, Veronica, an Italian exchange student at Tsinghua University, expressed her excitement, saying, "I am delighted to be part of this event. My deep interest in Chinese culture brought me to China for my studies, and I have gained a lot from this experience."

This event serves not only as a cultural exploration but also as a key platform for sharing Beijing's historical and modern development with audiences worldwide. Through the influencers' firsthand experiences, Beijing's rich cultural heritage and contemporary achievements will be vividly showcased to worldwide audiences. This event offers an international stage for Beijing to highlight its unique appeal, while promoting cultural exchange and fostering global understanding.

SOURCE China Daily