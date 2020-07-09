Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Gene Amplification Technologies Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forensics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Gene Amplification Technologies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$628.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$610.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$610.3 Million by the year 2027.



Other Applications Segment Corners a 39.3% Share in 2020

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$698.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$842.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$409.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Takara Bio , Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gene Amplification Technologies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Gene Amplification Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Forensics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Forensics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Forensics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Gene Amplification Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gene Amplification Technologies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Gene Amplification Technologies Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Gene Amplification Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 50: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gene Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gene Amplification Technologies

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 77: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Gene Amplification Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Gene Amplification Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gene Amplification Technologies

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 87: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gene

Amplification Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Gene Amplification Technologies Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gene Amplification Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gene Amplification Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 105: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Gene Amplification Technologies Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gene Amplification Technologies

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Gene Amplification Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Gene Amplification Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Gene Amplification Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 90

