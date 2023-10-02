Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market Research Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Unveiling Breakthroughs in Genetic Therapies with Advanced Gene Delivery

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene delivery technologies market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The gene delivery technologies market is expected to reach $6.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

In today's dynamic world of life sciences, the global gene delivery technologies market stands out as a cornerstone. Revolutionizing the treatment paradigm for genetic diseases and disorders, these technologies deliver foreign genetic materials into cells, marking a transformative era in medicine.

Our comprehensive analysis underscores the rapid evolution of this market, driven by technological advancements and a surging demand for cell and gene therapies. We spotlight the endeavors of leading market players in pioneering state-of-the-art products. Notably, strategic moves like PerkinElmer's acquisition of SIRION Biotech are reshaping the market's trajectory.

With a spike in cell and gene therapies, powered by gene-editing breakthroughs, the market's growth trajectory is on an upward curve. As highlighted in an October 2022 report by Economist Impact, a staggering 2,600 clinical trials for CGTs were active by mid-2021. A testament to the sector's growth, over half of these were initiated post-2015. Projections indicate that the US could see 100 approved CGTs by 2031, averaging 8 or 9 FDA approvals yearly from 2022-2031. Such momentum underscores the burgeoning role of gene delivery technologies.

Gene delivery, essentially the introduction of DNA or RNA into cells, offers hope in treating genetic anomalies, whether mutations or inherited genes. The market is segmented into biological, chemical, and physical modes, with applications spanning gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccines, and research.

Emerging technological advancements underscore the market's dynamism. A case in point: Aera Therapeutics' February 2023 launch of the Aera Platform. This innovative technology targets RNA molecules involved in diseases, paving the way for precise gene editing and heralding the promise of personalized gene treatments.

The strategic acquisition of Germany's SIRION Biotech by US-based PerkinElmer in June 2021 further exemplifies market consolidation. Aimed at bolstering PerkinElmer's gene therapy and viral vector capabilities, this move cements the company's position in gene delivery technologies, ensuring it's poised to cater to the escalating demand for gene therapies.

North America was the largest region in the gene delivery technologies market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. 

The countries covered in the gene delivery technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$3.57 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$6.11 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Major players in the gene delivery technologies market are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Horizon Discovery Group Co
  • OriGene Technologies Inc.
  • Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC
  • SignaGen Laboratories LLC
  • Vectalys SAS
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • System Biosciences LLC
  • Promega Corporation
  • Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Catalent Inc.
  • System Biosciences LLC
  • Avantor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Characteristics

3. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gene Delivery Technologies Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Gene Delivery Technologies Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gene Delivery Technologies Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Gene Delivery Technologies Market

5. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Biological
  • Chemical
  • Physical

6.2. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market, Segmentation By Method, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Ex Vivo
  • In Vivo
  • In Vitro

6.3. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Gene Therapy
  • Cell Therapy
  • Vaccines
  • Research

7. Gene Delivery Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpqjm0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Industry Research Report 2023-2032: Socomore's Eco-Friendly SOCOCLEAN - A Game-Changer for Aerospace Maintenance

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Beauty and Personal Care's Secret Ingredient - The Rising Role of NaHCO3

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.