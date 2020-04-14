Global Gene Expression Analysis Market, Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Targeted Molecular Therapeutics, Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene expression analysis market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.



The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development.



Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement.



Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



