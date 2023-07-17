Global Gene Synthesis Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2030: Unleashing the Potential of Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

17 Jul, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Synthesis Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gene synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.3% to reach $7.62 billion by 2030 from $2.35 billion in 2023.
This report on global gene synthesis market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global gene synthesis market by segmenting the market based on product & services, gene type, product type, application, method, distribution channel, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the gene synthesis market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)
- Bio Basic Inc.
- Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd
- Eurofins Genomics
- Genewiz Inc.
- Genscript Biotech Corp.
- Merck KGaA
- OriGene Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Infectious Diseases
- Rising Adoption of Gene Therapy
Challenges
- Ethical Issues Associated with Genetic Engineering
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product & Services
- Synthesizer
- Consumables
- Software & Services
by Gene Type
- Standard Gene
- Express Gene
- Complex Gene
- Others
by Product Type
- Gene Library Synthesis
- Custom Gene Synthesis
by Application
- Synthetic Biology
- Genetic Engineering
- Vaccine Design
- Therapeutic Antibodies
- Others.
by Method
- Solid Phase Synthesis
- Chip Based DNA Synthesis
- PCR Based Enzyme Synthesis
by Distribution Channel
- Direct Tender
- Online Distribution
- Third Party Distributors
by End User
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Others
