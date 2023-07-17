Global Gene Synthesis Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2030: Unleashing the Potential of Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Synthesis Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.3% to reach $7.62 billion by 2030 from $2.35 billion in 2023.

This report on global gene synthesis market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global gene synthesis market by segmenting the market based on product & services, gene type, product type, application, method, distribution channel, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the gene synthesis market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)

Bio Basic Inc.

Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd

Eurofins Genomics

Genewiz Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Infectious Diseases

Rising Adoption of Gene Therapy

Challenges

Ethical Issues Associated with Genetic Engineering

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product & Services

Synthesizer

Consumables

Software & Services

by Gene Type

Standard Gene

Express Gene

Complex Gene

Others

by Product Type

Gene Library Synthesis

Custom Gene Synthesis

by Application

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Vaccine Design

Therapeutic Antibodies

Others.

by Method

Solid Phase Synthesis

Chip Based DNA Synthesis

PCR Based Enzyme Synthesis

by Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Online Distribution

Third Party Distributors

by End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

