Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market worth US$ 5.79 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Pipeline Analysis/Clinical Trial, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." features in-depth analysis and an extensive market study, exploring its significant upcoming years industry factors.

According to the latest gene therapy industry market research report, the global gene therapy for blood disorders market size was valued at US$ 1.13 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.79 Billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 21.6 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Genetic therapy is used to alter human genes for the treatment of diseases. It has excellent potential for treating rare blood diseases such as sickle cell disease and hemophilia. Various biopharma companies are switching to gene-editing technique, CRISPR-Cas9, as a tool to fight rare diseases. CRISPR Therapeutics is conducting a phase I / II trial of CRISPR / Cas9-based genetic therapy, CTX001, to treat sickle cell disease in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The increasing prevalence of genetic and blood disorders, high demand for personalized medicine, increased healthcare expenditure, increased R&D activities to develop promising genetic therapies for hematology are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. According to a study published in the PLOS Medicine Journal, cases of sickle cell anemia are projected to increase by about 30% worldwide by 2050. Therefore, the increase in rare hematology disorders is a major driving factor in this market.

However, the high cost of gene therapy treatment and the potential side effects of the therapies are expected to hinder the penetration of gene therapy treatment during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the gene therapy for blood disorders industry include:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Medgenics (U.S.), Spark Therapeutics (U.S.), bluebird bio, Inc. (U.S.), Shire (U.S.), CRISPR Therapeutics (U.S.), Freeline Therapeutics (U.K.), OrphageniX (U.S.), Errant Gene Therapeutics (U.S.), Sangamo Therapeutics (U.S.), Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), uniQure (Netherlands), Angiocrine Bioscience (U.S.), and Sanofi Genzyme (U.S.), and other prominent players.

Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to account for the largest share of the gene therapy for blood disorders market during the forecast years, followed by Europe, owing to the rising prevalence of various blood disorders, well-developed healthcare systems, and increasing R&D investments to develop effective gene therapies to treat rare diseases. According to the Hemophilia Federation of America, Hemophilia affects 1 in 5,000 male births, and around 400 babies are born with hemophilia in the U.S annually. Worldwide 400,000 individuals are living with hemophilia, and approximately 20,000 people are living with it in the United States alone.

The Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Segments

The Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2030 based on Indication

Sickle Cell Anemia

β-thalassemia

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia A

Other Indication

The Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2030 based on Mechanism of Action

Gene Therapy

Gene Editing

The Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2021 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2021 to 2030

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2021 to 2030

India

Japan

China

Australia & New Zealand

& South Korea

Latin America Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2021 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2021 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

