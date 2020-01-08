Global Gene Therapy Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5,609.9 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 8.2% Over the Forecast Period as Companies are Investing More on Research and Development, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, global gene therapy market was valued at US$ 919.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,609.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Market participants are adopting partnerships or acquisition as their strategy to strengthen their foothold. For instance, Pfizer Inc. acquired Medivation, Inc. and Bamboo Therapeutics, Inc. to develop a focused product for the treatment of patients with rare diseases related to neuromuscular and central nervous system. Companies are building relationships with community and patients to understand the disease and design therapies accordingly.

Lethal diseases like cancer can be treated using gene therapy by inserting the antisense strands to revert the effect of the oncogenes using bio engineered vectors. Recently, scientists developed bionic chip to transfer DNA to cells using electroporation technique. During the forecast period, nanoparticles will play an important role in gene delivery systems to increase the efficiency of transfection of the non-viral carriers, thereby, fuelling the gene therapy market.

Due to drastic shift in treatment patterns, gene therapy treatment is considered one of the reliable cures for lethal diseases. The vectors or the DNA carriers are safer and have improved in terms of carrying genes without rejection which help the companies to attract venture capitalists to invest more in gene therapy market. Most of the research companies are focusing on development of gene carriers for the successful gene delivery. One of the prominent used vectors among the gene vehicle family is adeno associated virus. Cancer and Sensory disorders are the major area of concern that need to be fixed and hence drug development related to these disease is driving the gene therapy market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of gene therapy market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

by 2027 owing to government support for the development of gene therapy techniques to deal with fatal diseases. Somatic Gene Therapy held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 66% during the forecast period due to development of many disorders, including cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, cancer and certain infectious diseases.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research and development and improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research and development and improvement of healthcare infrastructure. Some of the players operating in the gene therapy market are Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Genenta Science, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol - Myers Squibb Delta Company Limited, Advanced Cell & Gene Therapy, LLC, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., Biogen, and Pfizer Inc. amongst others

Gene Therapy Market

By Type

Germ Line Gene Therapy



Somatic Gene Therapy



Ex Vivo Gene Therapy





In Vivo Gene Therapy

By Therapy Area:

Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Rheumatoid Arthritis



Genetic Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Others

By Vector Type:

Viral Vectors



Adenoviruses





Retroviruses





Alphaviruses





Adeno- Associated Virus





Herpes Simplex Virus





Vaccinia Viruses





Others (Lentivirus, Vaccinia Virus, Etc.)



Non-Viral Vectors



Naked DNA





Oligonucleotides





Lipoplexes and Polyplexes



Human Artificial Chromosome

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

