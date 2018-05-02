Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2018-2030 - Focus on Gene Augmentation Based Therapies and Oncolytic Viral Therapies

The Gene Therapy Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of gene therapies, with a prime focus on gene augmentation based therapies and oncolytic viral therapies, featuring an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

The year 2017 was particularly eventful; despite the withdrawal of Glybera from the European market in early 2017, the latter half of the year witnessed the approval of two gene therapies, namely Invossa and Luxturna. In fact, Luxturna became the first gene therapy to gain approval in the US. Further, promising clinical results were reported for several gene therapies that are currently in late phases of development.

The growing popularity and potential of gene therapies can be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed; the cumulative number has increased from 7,300 patents in 2013 to 42,300 patents till the third quarter of 2017. Further, over the past five years, capital worth more than USD 9.8 billion has been invested by venture capital (VC) firms and government bodies to fund research activities in this domain.



The overall market is expected to witness significant growth in opportunities for a variety of stakeholders in the coming decade. It is important to highlight that several technology providers, aiming to develop and / or support the development of gene therapies, with improved efficacy and safety, have designed and already introduced advanced platforms for the engineering of vectors. Innovation in this domain has also led to the discovery of novel molecular targets and strengthened the research pipelines of companies focused in this space. The capability to target diverse therapeutic areas is considered to be amongst the most prominent growth drivers of this market.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2018-2030. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of gene therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Evolution of Gene Therapy

3.3. Classification of Gene Therapy

3.4. Routes of Administration

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapy

3.6. Advantages and Disadvantages

3.7. Ethical and Social Concerns

3.8. Gene Therapy: Affiliated Methods and Technologies

3.9. Future Constraints and Challenges

3.10. Regulatory Guidelines



4. VIRAL AND NON-VIRAL VECTORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vectors

4.3. Types of Viral Vectors

4.3.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

4.3.2. Adenoviral Vectors

4.3.3. Lentiviral Vectors

4.3.4. Retroviral Vectors

4.3.5. Other Viral Vectors

4.4. Non-Viral Vectors

4.4.1. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

4.4.1.1. Plasmid DNA

4.4.1.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

4.4.1.3. Oligonucleotides

4.4.2. Methods of Transfection

4.4.2.1. Biolistic Methods: Gene Gun

4.4.2.2. Electroporation

4.4.2.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery Methods

4.4.2.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)

4.5. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

4.5.1. In Gene Therapy

4.5.2. In Vaccinology



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical Pipeline

5.3. Gene Therapy Market: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline

5.4. Gene Therapy: Key Players

5.5. Gene Therapy: Prominent Hubs

5.6. Gene Therapy: Regional Landscape



6. MARKETED GENE THERAPIES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Gendicine (Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech)

6.3. Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech)

6.4. Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies)

6.5. Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cell Institute)

6.6. Strimvelis (GSK)

6.7. Imlygic (Amgen)

6.8. Invossa (TissueGene)

6.9. Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics)



7. LATE STAGE (PHASE II/III AND ABOVE) GENE THERAPIES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ASP0113: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.3. Axalimogene Filolisbac: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.4. AVXS-101: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.5. Beperminogene Perplasmid (Collategene): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.6. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.7. E10A: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.8. GS-010: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.9. GSK2696274: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.10. GSK2696275: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.11. ImmunoPulse: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.12. Instiladrin: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.13. Lenti-D: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.14. LentiGlobin BB305: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.15. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.16. OTL-101: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.17. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.18. ProstAtak: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.19. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.20. Vigil: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.21. VGX-3100: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results

7.22. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results



8. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Genome Editing Technologies

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Applications

8.3. Emerging Technology Platforms

8.3.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System

8.3.2. megaTAL

8.3.3. TALENs

8.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease

8.4. Gene Expression Regulation Technologies

8.4.1. RheoSwitch Therapeutic System

8.4.2. Transformative Gene Regulation Technology

8.5. Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapy

8.5.1. Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy Technology

8.5.2. Innovative Delivery Method

8.5.3. Innovative Modular Technology

8.5.4. In Situ Delivery and Production System (i-DPS)

8.5.5. LentiVector Platform

8.5.6. NAV Technology Platform



9. THERAPEUTICS AREAS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Cardiovascular Disorders

9.3. Hematological Disorders

9.4. Inflammatory & Infectious Disorders

9.5. Metabolic Disorders

9.6. Muscular Disorders

9.7. Neurological Disorders

9.8. Ocular Disorders

9.9. Oncology



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. Gene Therapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis



11. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Gene Therapy Market: Factors Contributing to Price Tags

11.3. Gene Therapy Market: Pricing Models

11.3.1. On the Basis of Associated Costs

11.3.2. On the Basis of Competition

11.3.3. On the Basis of Patient Segment

11.3.4. On the Basis of Experts' Opinion



12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by Filing Year

12.4. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by Geographical Location of Patent Offices

12.5. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by CPC Classification

12.6. Gene Therapy Patents: Emerging Areas

12.7. Gene Therapy Patents: Leading Players

12.8. Gene Therapy Patents: Competitive Benchmarking

12.9. Gene Therapy Patents: Valuation Analysis

12.10. Gene Therapy Patents: Leading Citations



13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology

13.3. Overall Gene Therapy Market, 2018-2030

13.3.1. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

13.3.2. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Vector Type

13.3.3. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Therapy Type

13.3.4. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Geography

13.4. Gene Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

13.4.1. Gendicine

13.4.2. Oncorine

13.4.3. Rexin-G

13.4.4. Neovasculgen

13.4.5. Strimvelis

13.4.6. Imlygic

13.4.7. Invossa

13.4.8. Luxturna

13.4.9. ASP0113

13.4.10. Axalimogene Filolisbac

13.4.11. AVXS-101

13.4.12. Beperminogene Perplasmid (Collategene)

13.4.13. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202)

13.4.14. E10A

13.4.15. GS-010

13.4.16. GSK2696274

13.4.17. GSK2696275

13.4.18. ImmunoPulse

13.4.19. Instiladrin

13.4.20. Lenti-D

13.4.21. LentiGlobin BB305

13.4.22. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111)

13.4.23. OTL-101

13.4.24. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec)

13.4.25. ProstAtak

13.4.26. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270)

13.4.27. Vigil

13.4.28. VGX-3100

13.4.29. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511)



14. VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Manufacturing Viral Vectors

14.3. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes

14.3.1. Mode of Vector Production

14.3.2. Adherent Cells Versus Suspension Cells

14.3.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes

14.3.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Different Viral Vectors

14.4. Serum-Containing Versus Serum-Free Media

14.5. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors

14.5.1. AAV Vector Production

14.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Production

14.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Production

14.5.4. Retroviral Vector Production

14.6. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing

14.7. Companies Offering Contract Services for Viral and Plasmid Vectors

14.8. Partnerships

14.9. Recent Developments



15. CONCLUSION

15.1. Gene Therapy Market is Characterized by a Robust Pipeline of Candidates Being Developed Using Various Types of Vectors

15.2. Although Product Candidates are Being Developed to Treat a Number of Clinical Conditions, the Primary Focus is on Oncology

15.3. Currently, the Market is Led by Big Pharma Players; However, Many Start-ups, Supported by Both Private and Public Investors, are Spearheading Innovation in this Domain

15.4. CMOs are Expected to Continue to Play a Key Role in Driving Manufacturing Efforts in the Industry

15.5. Given the Advancements in Technology Platforms and the Approval of Late Stage Product Candidates, the Market is poised to Grow Significantly in the Foreseen Future



16. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Adam Rogers, CEO, Hemera Biosciences

16.3. Al Hawkins, CEO, Milo Biotechnology

16.4. Cedric Szpirer, Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics

16.5. Christopher Reinhard, CEO and Chairman, Cardium Therapeutics

16.6. Jeffrey Hung, CCO, Vigene Biosciences

16.7. Marco Schmeer, Project Manager and Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory

16.8. Michael Triplett, CEO, Myonexus Therapeutics



17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



