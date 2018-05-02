Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2018-2030 - Focus on Gene Augmentation Based Therapies and Oncolytic Viral Therapies

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Gene Therapy Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gene Therapy Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of gene therapies, with a prime focus on gene augmentation based therapies and oncolytic viral therapies, featuring an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.
The year 2017 was particularly eventful; despite the withdrawal of Glybera from the European market in early 2017, the latter half of the year witnessed the approval of two gene therapies, namely Invossa and Luxturna. In fact, Luxturna became the first gene therapy to gain approval in the US. Further, promising clinical results were reported for several gene therapies that are currently in late phases of development.
The growing popularity and potential of gene therapies can be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed; the cumulative number has increased from 7,300 patents in 2013 to 42,300 patents till the third quarter of 2017. Further, over the past five years, capital worth more than USD 9.8 billion has been invested by venture capital (VC) firms and government bodies to fund research activities in this domain.
The overall market is expected to witness significant growth in opportunities for a variety of stakeholders in the coming decade. It is important to highlight that several technology providers, aiming to develop and / or support the development of gene therapies, with improved efficacy and safety, have designed and already introduced advanced platforms for the engineering of vectors. Innovation in this domain has also led to the discovery of novel molecular targets and strengthened the research pipelines of companies focused in this space. The capability to target diverse therapeutic areas is considered to be amongst the most prominent growth drivers of this market.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2018-2030. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of gene therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Evolution of Gene Therapy
3.3. Classification of Gene Therapy
3.4. Routes of Administration
3.5. Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapy
3.6. Advantages and Disadvantages
3.7. Ethical and Social Concerns
3.8. Gene Therapy: Affiliated Methods and Technologies
3.9. Future Constraints and Challenges
3.10. Regulatory Guidelines
4. VIRAL AND NON-VIRAL VECTORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Viral Vectors
4.3. Types of Viral Vectors
4.3.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
4.3.2. Adenoviral Vectors
4.3.3. Lentiviral Vectors
4.3.4. Retroviral Vectors
4.3.5. Other Viral Vectors
4.4. Non-Viral Vectors
4.4.1. Types of Non-Viral Vectors
4.4.1.1. Plasmid DNA
4.4.1.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes
4.4.1.3. Oligonucleotides
4.4.2. Methods of Transfection
4.4.2.1. Biolistic Methods: Gene Gun
4.4.2.2. Electroporation
4.4.2.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery Methods
4.4.2.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)
4.5. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
4.5.1. In Gene Therapy
4.5.2. In Vaccinology
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical Pipeline
5.3. Gene Therapy Market: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline
5.4. Gene Therapy: Key Players
5.5. Gene Therapy: Prominent Hubs
5.6. Gene Therapy: Regional Landscape
6. MARKETED GENE THERAPIES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Gendicine (Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech)
6.3. Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech)
6.4. Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies)
6.5. Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cell Institute)
6.6. Strimvelis (GSK)
6.7. Imlygic (Amgen)
6.8. Invossa (TissueGene)
6.9. Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics)
7. LATE STAGE (PHASE II/III AND ABOVE) GENE THERAPIES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. ASP0113: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.3. Axalimogene Filolisbac: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.4. AVXS-101: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.5. Beperminogene Perplasmid (Collategene): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.6. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.7. E10A: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.8. GS-010: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.9. GSK2696274: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.10. GSK2696275: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.11. ImmunoPulse: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.12. Instiladrin: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.13. Lenti-D: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.14. LentiGlobin BB305: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.15. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.16. OTL-101: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.17. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.18. ProstAtak: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.19. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.20. Vigil: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.21. VGX-3100: Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
7.22. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511): Overview of Therapy, Key Developments and Clinical Results
8. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Genome Editing Technologies
8.2.1. Overview
8.2.2. Applications
8.3. Emerging Technology Platforms
8.3.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System
8.3.2. megaTAL
8.3.3. TALENs
8.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease
8.4. Gene Expression Regulation Technologies
8.4.1. RheoSwitch Therapeutic System
8.4.2. Transformative Gene Regulation Technology
8.5. Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapy
8.5.1. Gene Mediated Cytotoxic Immunotherapy Technology
8.5.2. Innovative Delivery Method
8.5.3. Innovative Modular Technology
8.5.4. In Situ Delivery and Production System (i-DPS)
8.5.5. LentiVector Platform
8.5.6. NAV Technology Platform
9. THERAPEUTICS AREAS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Cardiovascular Disorders
9.3. Hematological Disorders
9.4. Inflammatory & Infectious Disorders
9.5. Metabolic Disorders
9.6. Muscular Disorders
9.7. Neurological Disorders
9.8. Ocular Disorders
9.9. Oncology
10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Types of Funding
10.3. Gene Therapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis
11. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Gene Therapy Market: Factors Contributing to Price Tags
11.3. Gene Therapy Market: Pricing Models
11.3.1. On the Basis of Associated Costs
11.3.2. On the Basis of Competition
11.3.3. On the Basis of Patient Segment
11.3.4. On the Basis of Experts' Opinion
12. PATENT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by Filing Year
12.4. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by Geographical Location of Patent Offices
12.5. Gene Therapy Patents: Distribution by CPC Classification
12.6. Gene Therapy Patents: Emerging Areas
12.7. Gene Therapy Patents: Leading Players
12.8. Gene Therapy Patents: Competitive Benchmarking
12.9. Gene Therapy Patents: Valuation Analysis
12.10. Gene Therapy Patents: Leading Citations
13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Forecast Methodology
13.3. Overall Gene Therapy Market, 2018-2030
13.3.1. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
13.3.2. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Vector Type
13.3.3. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Therapy Type
13.3.4. Gene Therapy Market: Distribution by Geography
13.4. Gene Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts
13.4.1. Gendicine
13.4.2. Oncorine
13.4.3. Rexin-G
13.4.4. Neovasculgen
13.4.5. Strimvelis
13.4.6. Imlygic
13.4.7. Invossa
13.4.8. Luxturna
13.4.9. ASP0113
13.4.10. Axalimogene Filolisbac
13.4.11. AVXS-101
13.4.12. Beperminogene Perplasmid (Collategene)
13.4.13. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202)
13.4.14. E10A
13.4.15. GS-010
13.4.16. GSK2696274
13.4.17. GSK2696275
13.4.18. ImmunoPulse
13.4.19. Instiladrin
13.4.20. Lenti-D
13.4.21. LentiGlobin BB305
13.4.22. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111)
13.4.23. OTL-101
13.4.24. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec)
13.4.25. ProstAtak
13.4.26. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270)
13.4.27. Vigil
13.4.28. VGX-3100
13.4.29. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511)
14. VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Manufacturing Viral Vectors
14.3. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes
14.3.1. Mode of Vector Production
14.3.2. Adherent Cells Versus Suspension Cells
14.3.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes
14.3.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Different Viral Vectors
14.4. Serum-Containing Versus Serum-Free Media
14.5. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors
14.5.1. AAV Vector Production
14.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Production
14.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Production
14.5.4. Retroviral Vector Production
14.6. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing
14.7. Companies Offering Contract Services for Viral and Plasmid Vectors
14.8. Partnerships
14.9. Recent Developments
15. CONCLUSION
15.1. Gene Therapy Market is Characterized by a Robust Pipeline of Candidates Being Developed Using Various Types of Vectors
15.2. Although Product Candidates are Being Developed to Treat a Number of Clinical Conditions, the Primary Focus is on Oncology
15.3. Currently, the Market is Led by Big Pharma Players; However, Many Start-ups, Supported by Both Private and Public Investors, are Spearheading Innovation in this Domain
15.4. CMOs are Expected to Continue to Play a Key Role in Driving Manufacturing Efforts in the Industry
15.5. Given the Advancements in Technology Platforms and the Approval of Late Stage Product Candidates, the Market is poised to Grow Significantly in the Foreseen Future
16. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Adam Rogers, CEO, Hemera Biosciences
16.3. Al Hawkins, CEO, Milo Biotechnology
16.4. Cedric Szpirer, Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics
16.5. Christopher Reinhard, CEO and Chairman, Cardium Therapeutics
16.6. Jeffrey Hung, CCO, Vigene Biosciences
16.7. Marco Schmeer, Project Manager and Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory
16.8. Michael Triplett, CEO, Myonexus Therapeutics
17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
