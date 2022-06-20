Global Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2022-2031 Featuring Major Players - Novartis AG; Bluebird bio, Inc.; Spark Therapeutics, Inc; Audentes Therapeutics; Voyager Therapeutics

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022: By Gene, By Vector, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2021 to $7.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $21.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.3%



The gene therapy market consists of sales of gene therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gene therapy drugs. Gene therapy is used to replace faulty genes or add new genes to cure disease or improve the body's ability to fight disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of gene therapy are antigen, cytokine, suicide gene and others. Antigen is a poison or other foreign substance that triggers an immunological response in the body, including antibody formation. The different vectors include viral vector, non-viral vector, others and is used in oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, others. it is implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, others.



Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving the growth of the gene therapy market. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in the cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the gene therapy market over the forthcoming years. Gene therapy is one of the most effective treatments in oncology.

In this treatment, new genes are introduced into a cancerous cell or the surrounding tissue to cause cell death or slow the growth of cancer. For instance, in September 2019, RMIT University, Australia has found that non-viral gene therapy can be used to speed up cancer research, which can bring patient-friendly cancer treatment in the market.



The high prices of gene therapy medicines are expected to limit the growth of the gene therapy market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer and other diseases has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

Luxturna, a one-time treatment for acquired retinal eye disease, costs $850,000 in the US and £613,410 in the UK, despite a markdown that is applied through Britain's National Health Service. Zolgensma, for spinal muscular atrophy, is valued at $2.1 million in the US and Zynteglo, which focuses on a rare genetic blood disorder, costs $1.78 million, thus restraining the growth of the market.



The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the gene therapy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, which are programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI.

Machine learning and AI help companies in the gene therapy market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights between tumor and immune cell interactions, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples often conflicted between different evaluators. It is also expected to reduce turnaround time and also the cost of gene therapies.

Major players in the gene therapy market are

Novartis AG

Bluebird Bio, inc.

Spark Therapeutics, inc.

Audentes Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

UniQure N.V.

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Gilead Lifesciences, inc.

Orchard Therapeutics

Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Biogen

Sarepta Therapeutics, inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics

Regenxbio, inc.

Gegenxbio, inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc.

Dimension Therapeutics, inc.

Bristol-Myers Suibb Company

Sanofi

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

Shrine plc.

Benitech Biopharma

Transgene

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp.

Calimmune, inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gene Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gene Therapy



5. Gene Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Gene Therapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Gene Therapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Gene Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide Gene

Others

6.2. Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Vector, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Viral Vector

Non-Viral Vector

Others

6.3. Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

6.4. Global Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

7. Gene Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gene Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gene Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

