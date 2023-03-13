Global Gene Therapy Market to Grow by $4.61 Billion During 2023-2027

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gene therapy market is forecasted to grow by $4613.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.

The report on the gene therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in special drug designations, benefits associated with gene therapy, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



The gene therapy market is segmented as below:

By Therapy Area

Oncology

CNS

Ophthalmology

Rare diseases

Others

By Delivery Mode

In vivo

Ex vivo

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the gene therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth potential in developing economies and rise in clinical pipeline for gene therapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the gene therapy market covers the following areas:

Gene therapy market sizing

Gene therapy market forecast

Gene therapy market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene therapy market vendors. Also, the gene therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Therapy Area



7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

Editas Medicine Inc.

ElevateBio

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Generation Bio Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics Plc

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Syncona Ltd.

uniQure NV

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

