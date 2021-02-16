Global Gene Therapy Partnering Deals, Terms and Agreements Report 2020: Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of Your Proposed Deal Terms for Partner Companies
The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements 2010-2020 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Comprehensive access to 530 actual gene therapy deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies, together with real world clause examples.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapy technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 500 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of gene therapy deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of gene therapy agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Full listing of gene therapy deals by company A-Z, deal value, phase of development, deal type, and therapy focus
- Identify leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010
- Identify the most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010
- Detailed access to actual gene therapy contracts enter into by the leading fifty bigpharma
- Insight into the terms included in gene therapy agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type
2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering
2.6.1 Gene therapy partnering headline values
2.6.2 Gene therapy deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Gene therapy deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Gene therapy royalty rates
Chapter 3 Leading Gene therapy deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value
Chapter 4 Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 Gene therapy deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 Gene therapy deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 Gene therapy deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Manufacturing
Marketing
Option
Research
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Appendix 4 Gene therapy deals by therapy area
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Genetic disorders
Hematology
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Musculoskeletal
Obstetrics
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Respiratory
Appendix 5 Deal type definitions
