Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Expected to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2030, With a Strong CAGR of 9.6%

The global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments, valued at US$7.5 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$15.6 billion by 2030, boasting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Digital Oscilloscopes and Extension-Based T&M Instruments are among the key segments driving this expansion.
Key Highlights from the Report:
- Digital Oscilloscopes Leading Growth: Digital Oscilloscopes are expected to record an impressive CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a market value of US$3 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for precise measurement and analysis of electronic signals.
- Extension-Based T&M Instruments on the Rise: The Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is estimated to grow at an even higher CAGR of 12.4% for the next eight years. This growth is driven by advancements in technology that require more specialized testing and measurement tools.
- U.S. Market Valued at $2.3 Billion: The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$2.3 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's robust technological infrastructure.
- China's Prominent Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to experience substantial growth, with a projected market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, fueled by increased technological adoption and investment.
- Global Competitive Landscape: The report features 221 key competitors in the General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market, including industry leaders such as Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, and Fluke Corporation.
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and persistent inflation in developing countries, governments are making efforts to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and quantum technologies, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Electronic T&M Instruments
- Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022
- Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
- Competitive Scenario
- What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
- Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
- Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
- Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy
- Focus on Key Growth Areas
- Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies
- Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
- Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment
- General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Market Share Statistics
- Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2022
- Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by Competitor: 2022
- Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2022
- Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022
- Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors: 2022
- Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Company: 2022
- Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic Products
- Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market
- Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %) for 2022 and 2025
- General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
- Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries
- General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview
- Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Significance in Range of Industries
- Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
- RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
- Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
- Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
- Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past
- Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
- Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
- Saelig's RF Signal Generators
- Keysight's M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
- Signal Hound's VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
- RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
- Anritsu's MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
- Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
- Software Solutions for Signal Generators
- Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
- Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
- High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
- DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
- Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
- Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope Technology
- Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments
- Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
- Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
- Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
- Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects
- Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries Bolsters Market
- Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
- Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
- RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
- Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
- Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
- Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing
- Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
- Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments
- VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
- Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
- Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Product Segment for 2022
- PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
- PXI Express
- Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2022
- Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
- Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance
- Logic Analyzers Market
- Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
- Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
- R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
- Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications
- Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024
- Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
- High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers
- Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments
- Interops Gaining Traction
- Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
- Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers
- Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
- Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M
- IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
- DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
- Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
- Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
- 5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments Market
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by End-User (in %) for 2020
- 5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by Equipment Type (in %) for 2020
- COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
- Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
- Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells
- Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
- Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
- Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
- Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
- Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments
- Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period 2017-2022
- Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019 and 2022
- Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
- 4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by Region for 2019 and 2025
- Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market
- Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices
- Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
- Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
- Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects
- Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020
- Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
- mmWave
- Modular Solutions
- New Radio and Radars
- 5G
- NewSpace
- Handheld/Portable Testers
- A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
- Cybersecurity
- Weapon Systems
- Missile Defense Systems
- Satellites
- Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for T&M Instruments
- Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
- Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
- Global Automobile Production (in Million Units): 2015-2021
- Global Automobile Sales (in 'Million Units): 2015-2021
- Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry
- Real-Time Measurements
- Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
- Major Challenges
- Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects for New Products
- Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
- Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging Competition?
- The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
