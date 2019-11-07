Global Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Epidemiology Report 2019: Population of Seven Major Markets was Found to be 58,828 in 2017 - Forecast to 2028
Nov 07, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The epidemiology data for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.
Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation
Total diagnosed prevalent population of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in seven major markets was found to be 58,828 in 2017.
The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
The epidemiology is segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases and auto-antibodies specific cases [Anti-AchR Ab (+ve), Anti-MuSK Ab (+ve), Double seronegative] covering the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2028.
Report Scope
- The report covers a detailed overview of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool for seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK), and Japan.
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis.
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.
- The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by auto-antibodies-specific cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 7MM.
Key Strengths
- 10 Year Forecast of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Total Prevalent Cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
- Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: auto-antibodies specific cases
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk and Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
2.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of gMG in 2017
2.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of gMG in 2028
3. Disease Overview: Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Types of Myasthenia Gravis
3.2.1. Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
3.2.2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
3.3. MGFA Classification of Myasthenia Gravis
3.4. Etiology
3.5. Risk Factors
3.6. Signs and Symptoms
3.7. Comorbid conditions in MG
3.8. Genetic Basis of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
3.9. Pathophysiology of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
3.9.1. Autoantibodies
3.9.2. Complement cascade
3.10. Biomarkers in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
3.11. Diagnosis
3.11.1. Differential Diagnosis
3.11.2. Japanese diagnostic criteria for Myasthenia Gravis
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Population and Forecast Parameters
4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
4.4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Myasthenia Gravis
5. Market Drivers
6. Market Barriers
7. Appendix
8. Report Methodology
9. Capabilities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24pgzz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article