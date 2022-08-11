Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026 - Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$402.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

A key advantage for generic drug makers is that they do not need to invest time and money into drug R&D and marketing efforts, whereby the generic drugs are priced considerably low compared to branded counterparts.



Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market. With several growth encouraging factors contributing to wider uptake, biosimilars are poised to augment their share in the world generic drugs market in the coming years. The rise of biosimilars has in particular curtailed the overall spending on pharmaceutical drugs in recent years, a trend expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

The emergence of biosimilars on the market is leading to heightened competition, the next generation of biologicals under development are aimed at improving safety, efficacy and cost factors over previous generation drugs further add to the competitive heat in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $91.2 Billion by 2026

The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to be driven by the steadily rising risk of various chronic diseases such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. Though pharma companies continue to develop branded drugs due to the dearth of new blockbuster drugs coming into the marketplace, generic drugs are expected to continue meeting the majority of these therapeutic needs of the population, especially the expanding elderly population.

With high cost of branded medication becoming a financial burden for people, efforts have intensified to develop cost effective generic variants. Several branded drugs are unable to extend their exclusivity leading to loss of patents and giving way to the manufacture of affordable generics. Major application areas for generic drugs include cardiology, anti-infection, anti-arthritis, CNS, anti-cancer and respiratory among others.

Generic drugs for CVDs represent the dominant segment currently, accounting for majority share in the overall market. Cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, high BP, circulatory disorders, dyslipidemia, cholesterol, arrhythmias, stroke and angina are the major causes of global deaths.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to cover a larger part of the global generic drug market owing to several patent expirations of these drugs. Generic drugs for infectious diseases would gain much traction over the coming years mainly because of increasing number of cases worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a significant growth driver for generic drugs market over the past one year. As economies of nations crashed because of increasing unemployment, the demand for cheaper substitutes of branded drugs increased.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic Drugs

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022

Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for Generic Drugs

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021 )

) Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021 )

(as of ) Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Generic Drugs

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

