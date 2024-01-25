Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2024, Profiles of Leading Market Players Aspen Pharmacare, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Fresenius, Kabi, Lupin & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Generic Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for generic drugs was valued at $407.2 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $435.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% to reach approximately $655.8 billion by the end of 2028.



The increasing patent cliffs and exclusivities, favorable regulatory policies, and positive changes in prescription patterns are responsible for market growth.



This report segments the global market by molecule type and region. The market is categorized into small-molecule drugs and biosimilars based on molecule type. The small molecule drugs segment, which held the largest share in 2022, is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large share is attributed to the growing medical needs of chronically ill patients. The biosimilars segment is growing at a higher CAGR, 25.3%, during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer and immunological diseases drives the need for low-cost biosimilars.

The report discusses the current size and growth of the market for generic drugs, both in global terms and broken down by the most important national markets. The report covers small molecule drugs and biosimilars. It includes market drivers and challenges in the generic drug industry. The competitive landscape includes generic drug sales of key competitors and their ranking in the market. It also covers the emerging trends in the generic drugs industry.

The report includes:

37 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for generic (pharmaceutical) drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast of the market for generic drugs, and corresponding market share analysis based on molecule type and geographic region

Evaluation of the current and future market potential of generic drugs, as well as the major generics, regulatory landscape and patent cliff within the biopharmaceutical industry

Discussion of the major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, and regulations

Data and market value analyses for the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Germany , the U.K., Italy , China , India and Japan

, , , the U.K., , , and Overview of the sustainability trends and factors in the market for generic drugs, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the pipeline for new generic drugs and their impact on the growth of the overall biopharmaceutical products market

Patent review and analysis of key patent grants

An analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding

Analysis of the top market players, their global rankings, recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product portfolios

Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Adequate Market Size

Patent-Expired Therapies

Older Products Still Used

Long-Term Use

Straightforward Production Technology

Drugs Used in Primary Care

Biosimilars

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Patent Cliffs and Loss of Exclusivities Favorable Healthcare Policies Changing Physician Attitudes

Market Challenges Pricing Pressures and Low Profit Margins Patent Extension Strategies of Innovator Companies



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Molecule Type

Global Market for Generic Drugs

Global Generic Drugs Market, by Molecule Type

Small Molecule Generics

Biosimilars

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Generic Drugs Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Environmental Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies

Social Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies

Governance Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Trends and Developments

Key Trends in the Market

Collaborations for R&D

Rise of Complex Generics in Immunology and Oncology

Improving Portfolio Efficiency

Focus on Emerging Markets

Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Overview

U.S.

Evolving Situation in the U.S.

European Union

Japan

Regulation of Biosimilars

EU Provisions

Authorized Generic Drugs

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

M&A Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Aspen Pharmacare

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi

Lupin Ltd.

Sandoz

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krq1dd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets