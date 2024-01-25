Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2024, Profiles of Leading Market Players Aspen Pharmacare, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Fresenius, Kabi, Lupin & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Generic Drugs" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for generic drugs was valued at $407.2 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $435.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% to reach approximately $655.8 billion by the end of 2028.

The increasing patent cliffs and exclusivities, favorable regulatory policies, and positive changes in prescription patterns are responsible for market growth.

This report segments the global market by molecule type and region. The market is categorized into small-molecule drugs and biosimilars based on molecule type. The small molecule drugs segment, which held the largest share in 2022, is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large share is attributed to the growing medical needs of chronically ill patients. The biosimilars segment is growing at a higher CAGR, 25.3%, during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer and immunological diseases drives the need for low-cost biosimilars.

The report discusses the current size and growth of the market for generic drugs, both in global terms and broken down by the most important national markets. The report covers small molecule drugs and biosimilars. It includes market drivers and challenges in the generic drug industry. The competitive landscape includes generic drug sales of key competitors and their ranking in the market. It also covers the emerging trends in the generic drugs industry.

The report includes:

  • 37 data tables and 39 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets for generic (pharmaceutical) drugs
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast of the market for generic drugs, and corresponding market share analysis based on molecule type and geographic region
  • Evaluation of the current and future market potential of generic drugs, as well as the major generics, regulatory landscape and patent cliff within the biopharmaceutical industry
  • Discussion of the major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, and regulations
  • Data and market value analyses for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, China, India and Japan
  • Overview of the sustainability trends and factors in the market for generic drugs, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies
  • Analysis of the pipeline for new generic drugs and their impact on the growth of the overall biopharmaceutical products market
  • Patent review and analysis of key patent grants
  • An analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding
  • Analysis of the top market players, their global rankings, recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product portfolios
  • Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Adequate Market Size
  • Patent-Expired Therapies
  • Older Products Still Used
  • Long-Term Use
  • Straightforward Production Technology
  • Drugs Used in Primary Care
  • Biosimilars

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Increasing Patent Cliffs and Loss of Exclusivities
    • Favorable Healthcare Policies
    • Changing Physician Attitudes
  • Market Challenges
    • Pricing Pressures and Low Profit Margins
    • Patent Extension Strategies of Innovator Companies

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Molecule Type

  • Global Market for Generic Drugs
  • Global Generic Drugs Market, by Molecule Type
  • Small Molecule Generics
  • Biosimilars

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Sustainability in the Generic Drugs Industry: An ESG Perspective
  • Key ESG Issues
  • Environmental Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies
  • Social Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies
  • Governance Performance of Key Generic Drug Companies
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Trends and Developments

  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Collaborations for R&D
  • Rise of Complex Generics in Immunology and Oncology
  • Improving Portfolio Efficiency
  • Focus on Emerging Markets

Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape

  • Regulatory Overview
  • U.S.
  • Evolving Situation in the U.S.
  • European Union
  • Japan
  • Regulation of Biosimilars
  • EU Provisions
  • Authorized Generic Drugs

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape
  • M&A Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Aspen Pharmacare
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Cipla Inc.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Lupin Ltd.
  • Sandoz
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krq1dd

