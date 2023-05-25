Global Generic Injectables Market Report 2023: Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

25 May, 2023, 21:45 ET
The global generic injectable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Hospira (Pfizer)
- Fresenius Kabi
- Hikma Pharma PLC
- Sandoz (Novartis)
- Sagent Inc.
- Sanofi
- Baxter
- Dr. Reddy Laboratories
- Akorn Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Mylan N.V.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Lupin Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Biocon
This report on global generic injectable market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global generic injectable market by segmenting the market based on therapeutic area, containers, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the generic injectable market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Taking Initiatives to Support Manufacture in Various Countries
- Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Cheaper and Shorter R&D
Challenges
- Contamination Concerns for Injectable Manufactured in Factories in Some Countries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Anaesthesia
- Anti-infective
- Parenteral Nutrition
- Cardiovascular Diseases
by Containers
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Premix
- Prefilled Syringes
by Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacy
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
