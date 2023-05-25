Global Generic Injectables Market Report 2023: Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Injectables Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic injectable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Hospira (Pfizer)

Fresenius Kabi

Hikma Pharma PLC

Sandoz (Novartis)

Sagent Inc.

Sanofi

Baxter

Dr. Reddy Laboratories

Akorn Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma

Biocon

This report on global generic injectable market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global generic injectable market by segmenting the market based on therapeutic area, containers, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the generic injectable market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Taking Initiatives to Support Manufacture in Various Countries

Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Cheaper and Shorter R&D

Challenges

Contamination Concerns for Injectable Manufactured in Factories in Some Countries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Anaesthesia

Anti-infective

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular Diseases

by Containers

Vials

Ampoules

Premix

Prefilled Syringes

by Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn9v03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets