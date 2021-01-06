Global Genetic Counseling Market Report 2019-2020 & 2030: Focus on Counseling Approach, Key Players Type, Counseling Channel, Type of Service, Application, Target Population, Level of Service

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Counseling Market: Focus on Counseling Approach, Key Players Type, Counseling Channel, Type of Service, Application, Target Population, Level of Service, Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genetic counseling market was valued at $972.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $4,079.3 million by 2030.

The pharmacogenomic genetic counseling segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 17.39% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



GeneDX and InformedDNA are currently the largest shareholders in the global genetic counseling market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive service portfolio, led by dedicated genetic counselors' workforce that provides services in prenatal/preconception, pediatric, indication risk assessment, and pharmacogenomic counseling and other genetic counseling services.

Source: BIS Research Analysis



This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global genetic counseling market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global genetic counseling market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape and industry insights chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions.



The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by geographical region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive, attractive analysis, and opportunity analysis for the entire global genetic counseling market for 2019 and 2030.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles, including several key players, such as InformedDNA, Integrated Genetics (Laboratory Corporation of America), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genome Medical, ARUP Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, Gene Matters and MyOncoPath.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is genetic counseling? How different settings for genetic counseling has evolved over the centuries?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global genetic counseling market?

What was the global genetic counseling market size in terms of revenue in 2019? How is the market expected to evolve in the upcoming years? What is the expected market size in 2030?

How is each segment of the global genetic counseling market expected to grow during the forecast period between 2020 to 2030, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the growth potential of the global genetic counseling in several countries globally?

Which service segment among the four (proactive indication risk assessment, prenatal/preconception, pediatric, or pharmacogenomic) are offered by key players such as Integrated Genetics (Laboratory Corporation of America), InformedDNA, Genome Medical, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MyOncoPath, among others?

Which genetic counseling approach was leading the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in 2030, and why?

Which application type is leading the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in 2030 and why?

Which region dominated the global genetic counseling market in 2019, and what are the expected trends from each of the regions in the forecast period 2020-2030?

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rapid Rise in Number of Genetic Counselors Workforce

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

Rising Demand of Prenatal and Preconception Genetic Support Services in Major Geographies

Restraints

Limited Reimbursement Among Major Insurance Providers

Lack of Genetic Counselors

Market Opportunities

Healthcare Costs Mitigation

Expected Implementation of H.R. 3235 Bill in the U.S.

Entry of New Genetic Counseling Platforms to Maximize Counselors' Productivity

