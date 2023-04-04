Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2023: Trends, Financials and Players from Every Deal Since 2016

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of genetic disorders disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in genetic disorders partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Genetic disorders partnering agreement structure

Genetic disorders partnering contract documents

Top genetic disorders deals by value

Most active genetic disorders dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive genetic disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering genetic disorders deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for genetic disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genetic disorders dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in genetic disorders dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading genetic disorders deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active genetic disorders dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to genetic disorders deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all genetic disorders partnering deals by specific genetic disorders target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific genetic disorders therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all genetic disorders partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genetic disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of genetic disorders technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to genetic disorders trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in genetic disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of genetic disorders deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 650 genetic disorders deal records

The leading genetic disorders deals by value since 2016

Most active genetic disorders dealmakers since 2016

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.



In Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 650 genetic disorders deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Selection of Companies Mentioned

4D Molecular Therapeutics

AAVLife

Abbvie

Abby Grace Foundation

Abeona Therapeutics

AdAlta

Addex Therapeutics

ADMA Biologics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Affectis Pharmaceuticals

Affymetrix

Agena Bioscience

Agilis Biotherapeutics

AGTC

AiLife Diagnostics

Akcea Therapeutics

Alana Healthcare

Alcyone Lifesciences

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AllCells

Allergan

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altamira Pharma

Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences

Ambry Genetics

American Heart/Stroke Association

American Society of Human Genetics

AmerisourceBergen

Amgros

Amicus Therapeutics

AMO Pharma

AmorChem

Angion Biomedica

Annapurna Therapeutics

Antabio

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

ANZAC Reserach Institute

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

APG Bio

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arch Biopartners

Arcturus Therapeutics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Ariosa Diagnostics

ArmaGen

ArQule

Aruvant Sciences

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Attain Health

Auburn University

Audentes Therapeutics

Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor Genetics

Berg

Beyond Batten Disease Foundation

BGI Americas

Bicycle Therapeutics

biOasis Technologies

BioAxone Therapeutic

BioBlast Pharma

Biogen

Biohealth Innovation

Bioiatriki

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

Biomnis

BioPontis Alliance

BioRealm

BioSensics

Bioverativ

BioXcel

Bloom Burton

Bluebird Bio

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Brammer Bio

BridgeBio Pharma

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Buck Institute for Age Research

California Institute for Biomedical Research

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calimmune

Camurus

CANbridge Life Sciences

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

Capnia

CARB-X

Cardinal Health

Case Western Reserve University

Casma Therapeutics

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centogene

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

for Drug Research and Development (CDRD) CFTechnology.org

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association

CHDI Foundation

ChemDiv

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Health System

Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)

Chondrial Therapeutics

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Claire's Place Foundation

Claritas Genomics

Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clinic for Special Children

Clinigen

Columbia University Medical Center

Medical Center Concert Pharmaceuticals

Confluence Pharmaceuticals

Congenica

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Courtagen Life Sciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

CTD Holdings

Cure Duchenne

Cure Sanfilippo Foundation

CURx Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cypher Genomics

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics

Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Cystinosis Research Foundation

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Daktari Diagnostics

Dalton Pharma Services

DarioHealth

DaRui Biotech

David and Barbara Roux

DBV Technologies

de Duve Institute

DefiniGEN

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dermelix Biotherapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dilaforette

Dimension Therapeutics

DMS Health Technologies

Duchenne Therapy Network

Duke University

Dynacure

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America

Edico Genome

Edimer Pharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Elevian

Elexopharm

Eli Lilly

Elixirgen

Elucigene

Emergent BioSolutions

Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Medical

Emory University

EnBiotix

Enterprise Therapeutics

Enzyvant Science

EpiDestiny

Ergomed

Erytech

EspeRare Foundation

Essentialis

Esteve

Eureka Genomics

EUSA Pharma

Evotec

Ewopharma

Exemplar Genetics

Fabric Genomics

Facio Therapies

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fertility SOURCE Companies

Fibrocell Science

Flemish agency for Innovation by Science and Technology

Fluidigm

Fondazione Telethon

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fortress Biotech

Foundation For Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics

Foundation for the Children of the Californias

Fox Chase Cancer Center

FRAXA Research Foundation

Friedreichs Ataxia Research Alliance

FSHD Global Research Foundation

Fudan University

Fujitsu Laboratories

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulgent Genetics

Galapagos

Gamida Cell

Geisinger Health System

Genable Technologies

Genea Biocells

GeneDX

GenePeeks

Genethon

Genetic Alliance

Geneva University Hospitals

Genoma

Genome Institute of Singapore

Genomic Vision

Genzyme

George Washington University

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Blood Therapeutics

GNS Healthcare

Good Start Genetics

Grace Wilsey Foundation

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

GtreeBNT

Harvard University

Helix

Heptares Therapeutics

Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals

Horizon Discovery

Icagen

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Illumina

Immuneering

ImmunoQure

Imperial College London

Imperial Innovations

In-Depth Genomics

Indiana University

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

InformedDNA

Innovate UK

Inova Translational Medicine Institute

Inserm

Inserm Transfert

Insight Centre for Data Analytics

for Data Analytics Insilico

Insmed Inc

Institute for Genome Statistics and Bioinformatics

Institute of Child Health

Institute of Human Genetics

Intel

Intrexon

Intrinsic LifeSciences

Invitae

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

ISIS Innovation

Israeli Ministry of Industry and Commerce

IXICO

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Juvenescence

K-PAX Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Kamada

Kings College London

London Komodo Health

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Lannett

Laurent Pharmaceuticals

Lead Discovery Center

Leadiant Biosciences

Leidos

Lenus Therapeutics

Les Laboratoires Servier

Levo Therapeutics

LFB Biotechnologies

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome

Louisiana State University

Lumicera Health Services

Luminex

Lundbeck

Lysogene

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

ManRos Therapeutics

Marnier-Lapostolle Foundation

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matinas Biopharma

Mauli Ola Foundation

Maxcyte

Maxor National Pharmacy

McGill University

McKesson

Medgenics

Medical College of Wisconsin

Medical University of South Carolina

Medison Pharma

MedPharm

MeiraGTx

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna Therapeutics

Molecular Stethoscope

Morphic Therapeutic

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Mustang Bio

Mylan Laboratories

Nanopharmacia

NantHealth

Napa Therapeutics

Natera

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)

National Heart

Lung and Blood Institute

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institute of Mental Health

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes of Health

National Newspaper Publishers Association

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Psoriasis Foundation

National Science Foundation

National Taiwan University Hospital

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Navitas

Necker Hospital

Neurocrine Biosciences

NeuroCycle Therapeutics

NeuroPointDX

Neurotrope BioScience

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

New York Blood Center

New Zealand Pharmaceuticals

NextCODE Health

NextGxDx

NightstaRx

Nippon Chemiphar

Nippon Shinyaku

Novartis

Novation

Novogen

Novo Nordisk

Novoteris

Numedicus

Onconova Therapeutics

Oraxion Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

ORIG3N

Origin Biosciences

Orsini Healthcare Specialty Pharmacy

Ovid Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

