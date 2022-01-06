Global Genetic Genealogy (Autosomal DNA Test, Y- chromosome DNA Test, Mitochondrial DNA Test) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Genealogy Market, By Test Type (Autosomal DNA Test, Y- chromosome DNA Test, Mitochondrial DNA Test), By Application (Heredity & Genetic Disorders, Ancestral Origins, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genetic Genealogy Market stood at USD859.21 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust rate of 7.63% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the ongoing development of pharmacogenomics which is defined as the study of genetics and the effects of medication on the human body. The increase in awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of preventive healthcare is expected to contribute to the surging demand of genetic genealogy market in the next five years.

High-end investment by the leading authorities for research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure is a significant factor accelerating the genetic genealogy market growth. Genetic genealogy improves the quality of healthcare services provided to the patients which can create lucrative opportunities for the market growth as quality healthcare services are in high demand.

With the help of genetic genealogy, healthcare facilities can provide personalized treatment to their patients to keep up with the standard quality parameters in providing effective treatment and other services. Major players are adopting the studies of genetic genealogy to formulate effective products according to the patient's needs.



The Global Genetic Genealogy Market is segmented into test type, application, end-user, regional distribution, and company. Based on test type, the market is further segmented into Autosomal DNA test, Y-chromosome DNA test, Mitochondrial DNA test. Out of all, Autosomal DNA test dominates the market with a share of 54.63% in 2020 because autosomal DNA comes from the nucleus and represents the genetic material passed to son from both parents in equal amounts.

Individual gets 50% nuclear DNA from father and 50% DNA from the mother. In turn each parent gets 50% DNA from their father and mother, and so on. Thus, an individual has about 25% of DNA from each grandparent and 12.5% from each great grandparent and similarly about 6.25% of DNA from each of great grandparent.

For correct estimation of family tree autosomal DNA test are must as each and every individual of the family carry certain amount of equal autosomal DNA but in the case of Y-chromosome DNA test, Y-chromosome is passed from father to son virtually unchanged. Thus, an individual has the same Y-DNA as father, and as grandfather and great grandfather, etc.

But it is also the same for uncle (father's brother) and for grandfather's brother. This is useful in studying family names in a patrilineal society, but it does not help to ascertain which brother of four an individual descended from as all males within the family shared the same Y-DNA.



The North America region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of major market players in the region along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure is the main factor responsible for high growth of the genetic genealogy market.

Strong economic growth and high-end investments by the major players are leading to a surge in the market growth. High awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of quality treatment along with the presence of favorable reimbursement policies to avail healthcare services is contributing to the rise in the market growth.



