The "Genetic Testing Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 25.05 Billion by 2027

Remarkably, the genetic testing market has experienced rapid growth in the past few years. Prominently, the global genetic testing market is driven by the increasing number of patients with genetic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure by significant economies across the globe. Besides, the growing awareness about genetic conditions, rising investments in research and development, and increasing government support further fuel the market growth. In addition, the increasing technological advancements from the past few years have opened up several opportunities for market expansion



Global Genetic Testing Market Size was US$ 13.92 Billion in 2021

Diagnostic testing is used to analyze or rule out a precise genetic or chromosomal condition. In multiple cases, genetic testing is employed to declare a diagnosis when a particular disease is doubted based on visible signs and symptoms. Diagnostic testing can be conducted before birth or at any time throughout a person's life but is not possible for all genes or all genetic tones. As per our study, the diagnostic testing segment held the dominant position and is envisioned to persevere its dominance during the forecast period (2021-2027)



Globally Genetic Testing Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.29% from 2021 to 2027

Molecular Diagnostics is the latest watchword in the field of Diagnostics and is now touching all areas of medicine. Molecular Diagnostics studies of DNA/RNA of the organism and thus looks at the fundamental unit of disease prediction, detection and cure. For instance, molecular technology is used in genetic tests such as carrier testing, diagnostic testing, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing. On the other hand, as per our analysis, Prenatal and Newborn-Testing also have a significant market share. This is attributable to advancements in awareness regarding healthcare and an increase in the mortality rate from genetic diseases worldwide



Genetic Testing helps in Early Detection of Cancer

For cancer, genetic testing helps identify the uncertainty of acquiring various types of cancers during the individual's endurance. Genetic tests are open to testing inherited variants and deviations in the DNA sequence, leading to excessive cells and tumour/cancer growth. For instance, genetic testing for the classification of PALB2 (affiliated with increased uncertainties of breast and pancreatic cancers), BRIP1 (ovarian cancer), CHEK2 (breast and colorectal cancers) and RAD51C and RAD51D (ovarian cancer) are done



The growing burden of cancers universally and the growing consciousness among the global population on precautionary diagnosis and personalized medication are the major factors driving the cancer segment market over the forecast period. Also, the booming technological elevations and product launches anticipate encouraging the studied fragment.



United States & Europe are the Leaders in Genetic Testing Industry

By Region, the American market for human genetics is inferable from advancements in diagnostics and medicinal reform and broad utilization of new advances in genetics. Furthermore, the nearness of critical players in the market likewise fills the market development. In recent years, the European market for human genetics has been driven by the rising pervasiveness of various unending hereditary infections and expanding government support for innovative work exercises. In Germany, the most significant market, the increasing spotlight represents the development of research exercises by real market players in genetics and innovative headway



Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific is energized by the expanding mindfulness about research in congenital infections and consistent ascent in the predominance of hereditary illnesses. Powerful nations adding to the market development are China, Japan, and India because of expanding the accessibility of research offices and nearness of talented workforce, for example, explore researchers and others



Type - Genetic Testing Markethas been covered from 7 viewpoints:

1. Predictive Testing

2. Carrier Testing

3. Prenatal and New-born Testing

4. Diagnostic Testing

5. Pharmacogenomics Testing

6. Nutrigenomic Testing

7. Others



Technology - Genetic Testing Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

1. Cytogenetic Testing

2. Biochemical Testing

3. Molecular Testing



Application - Genetic Testing Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. Cancer

2. Genetic Diseases

3. Cardiovascular Diseases

4. Others



Region - Genetic Testing Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

