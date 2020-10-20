Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2020: Predictive Diagnostics, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Direct to Consumer Opportunities & Pitfalls

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Genetic Testing Market by Hereditary, Newborn, NIPT, Oncology, Pharmacogenomic and Direct to Consumer, With Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What key interest is driving Direct to Consumer?



The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab

2.1.10 Audit Body

2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

2.2.3 Newborn Screening

2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing

2.2.3 Carrier Testing

2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

2.2.8 Forensic Testing

2.2.9 Parental Testing

2.2.10 Ancestral Testing

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT

2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market

3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay



4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

4.1.1 Importance of This Section

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Blueprint Genetics, Archimedlife to Launch Genetic Testing in North America

Invitae to Offer No-Charge Genetic Testing to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Phosphorus Offers DNA Testing to Assess Disease Risk

Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business

ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes

MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay

Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health

Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program

Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx

NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering

Common Stock Offering Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M

Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene

Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study

Qiagen, NeuMoDx Ink Partnership, Merger Agreement

Prenetics Acquires DNAFit for $10M

Myriad Genetics to Acquire Counsyl for $375M

Roche inks $2.4B deal to buy out Foundation Medicine

deal to buy out Foundation Medicine Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

Scientists discover new nanoparticle, dubbed exomeres, released by tumours

New DNA tests look for 190 diseases in newborn's genetic code

Cordlife, PlumCare Partner to Offer Genetic Testing Services in Asia

New genetic risk score could help guide screening decisions for prostate cancer

Tele-genetics pilot makes genetic counselling accessible

Digital Genetic Assistant OptraGURUT Launches Today from Optra Health

PacBridge Capital Partners Invests C$12M in Contextual Genomics

in Contextual Genomics From DNA To Disease: A Diagnosis Made In Under A Day

6. Global Market Size

6.1 Global Market by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application



7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Hereditary Testing Market

7.2 Newborn Testing Market

7.3 NIPT Testing Market

7.4 Oncology Testing Market

7.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing Market

7.6 Direct to Consumer Testing Market



8. The Future of Genetic Testing

