Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2023-2027: New Knowledge, Combined with Lower Pricing is Driving the Genetic Testing Industry to Record Growth

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth.

New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life, and new problems for the industry. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Company Rankings

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3.2 Newborn Screening

2.3.3 Non Invasive Pregnancy Testing

2.3.4 Predictive

2.3.5 Oncology

2.3.6 Direct to Consumer

2.3.7 Other Application

2.3.8 PCR

2.3.9 NGS

2.3.10 Cytogenetic

2.3.11 Other Technology

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.6.1 Chromosomes

2.6.2 Genes

2.6.3 Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

3.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

3.2.3 Newborn Screening

3.2.4 Diagnostic Testing

3.2.5 Carrier Testing

3.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

3.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

3.2.8 Forensic Testing

3.2.9 Parental Testing

3.2.10 Ancestral Testing

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.5 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth.

4.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

4.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market

4.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Genetic Testing Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.2 Genomics England, Aims to Sequenc00K Newborns

5.3 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.4 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cario Risk Test

5.5 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.6 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.7 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.8 Typ Diabetes GWAS Enables Risk Prediction

5.9 LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics

5.10 Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.11 Tesis Labs Raises $20M

5.12 Sema4: Sema4 Elements

5.13 Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine

5.14 Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

5.15 Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx

5.16 NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology

5.17 Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

5.18 Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

5.13andMe To Go Public

5.20 Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

5.21 Ancestry Quits Health Offering

5.22 DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

5.23 Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies

5.24 Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing

5.25 Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc1

6.2 3andME Inc.

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Admera Health, LLC

6.6 Agilent/Dako

6.7 Akonni Biosystems

6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd1

6.9 Ancestry.com LLC

6.10 Anchor Dx

6.11 Arc Bio

6.12 Arrayit Corporation

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 Aus Diagnostics

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 BioGenex

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.28 Bio-Techne

6.29 C2i Genomics

6.30 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.31 CellMax Life

6.32 Centogene

6.33 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.34 Circulogene

6.35 Clinical Genomics

6.36 Color Genomics

6.37 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

6.38 Dante Lab

6.39 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.40 Diasorin S.p.A

6.41 Epic Sciences

6.42 Epigenomics AG

6.43 Eurofins Scientific

6.44 Excellerate Bioscience

6.45 Fabric Genomics

6.46 Freenome

6.47 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.48 Fujirebio

6.49 Fulgent Genetics

6.50 Gene by Gene, Ltd

6.51 Genedrive

6.52 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.53 Genetron Holdings

6.54 Genomics England

6.55 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

6.56 GenomOncology

6.57 Genzyme Corporation

6.58 Grifols

6.59 Guardant Health

6.60 Guardiome

6.61 HeiScreen

6.62 Helix

6.63 Helomics

6.64 Hologic

6.65 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.66 Human Longevity, Inc

6.67 iCellate

6.68 Illumina

6.69 Incell Dx

6.70 Inivata

6.71 Integrated Diagnostics

6.72 Invitae Corporation

6.73 Invivoscribe

6.74 Karius

6.75 Lunglife AI Inc

6.76 Macrogen

6.77 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.78 MDx Health

6.79 Medgenome

6.80 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.81 Meridian Bioscience

6.82 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

6.83 Mesa Laboratories, Inc

6.84 miR Scientific

6.85 MNG Labs

6.86 NantHealth, Inc

6.87 Natera

6.88 Nebula Genomics

6.89 NeoGenomics

6.90 New England Biolabs, Inc

6.91 NGeneBi

6.92 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.93 Omega Bioservices

6.94 Oncocyt

6.95 OncoDNA

6.96 OpGen

6.97 ORIG3N, Inc

6.98 Origene Technologies

6.99 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.100 Panagene

6.101 Perkin Elmer

6.102 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.103 Personalis

6.104 Precipio

6.105 PrecisionMed

6.106 Promega

6.107 Protagen Diagnostics

6.108 Qiagen

6.109 QuantuMDx

6.110 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.111 Roswell Biotechnologies

6.112 Seegen

6.113 Sema4 Holdings

6.114 Sequencing.com

6.115 Siemens Healthineers

6.116 simfo GmbH

6.117 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.118 SkylineDx

6.119 Standard BioTools

6.120 Sure Genomics, Inc

6.121 Sysmex

6.122 Sysmex Inostics

6.123 Tempus Labs, Inc

6.124 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6.125 Variantyx

6.126 Volition

6.127 Vyant Bio

7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.3 Global Market by Technology

7.4 Global Market by Product

7.5 Global Market by User

8 Market Sizes by Application

8.1 Newborn Testing Market

8.2 NIPT Market

8.3 Predictive Testing Market

8.4 Oncology Testing Market

8.5 DTC Testing Market

8.6 Other Testing Market

9 Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology

9.1 PCR Testing Market

9.2 NGS Market

9.3 Cytogenetic Testing Market

9.4 Other Testing Market

10 Global Genetic Testing Market by Product

10.1 Instruments Market

10.2 Reagents and Kits Marke

10.3 Software Market

10.4 Services Market

11 Global Genetic Testing Market by User

11.1 Academic Market

11.2 Clinical Market

11.3 Pharmaceutical Market

11.4 Industrial and Other Market

12 The Future of Genetic Testing



13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

