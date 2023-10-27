Global Genetic Testing Market Research Report 2023: A Complex Market With Unlimited Potential - Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecasts for the Next Five Years

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Markets. Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Products and Users with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The genetic testing industry is experiencing unlimited growth potential, having crossed the chasm and now expanding in various areas. This growth presents both opportunities and challenges that need to be understood.

Genetics plays an increasingly crucial role in understanding health and disease, with new knowledge emerging and genetic testing becoming more affordable. This trend is driving the genetic testing industry to unprecedented growth. Moreover, new drugs are being developed that may only be effective for individuals with specific genetic profiles, further fueling the demand for genetic testing.

The traditional genetic testing market is not only growing in volume but also expanding its range of tests, leading to both new possibilities and challenges for the industry. The report provides detailed insights into 14 countries and 5 regions, helping you understand the global landscape of genetic testing.

The report also delves into areas like predictive diagnostics, pharmacogenomic testing, and direct-to-consumer genetic testing, explaining the technology and terminology in clear terms. It highlights the key issues, opportunities, and potential pitfalls in these areas.

By reading this report, you can gain a comprehensive understanding of growth expectations and market forecasts for the genetic testing industry over the next five years. It's an essential resource for anyone looking to navigate and invest in this rapidly evolving field.

Market Guides

Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Company Rankings

Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth

Selected Companies Growth Chart

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Introduction and Market Definition

Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

The Genomics Revolution

Market Definition

Revenue Market Size

Newborn Screening

Non Invasive Pregnancy Testing

Predictive

Oncology

Direct to Consumer

Other Application

PCR

NGS

Cytogenetic

Other Technology

Methodology

Market Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis - An Emerging Market

Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

Newborn Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Carrier Testing

Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomics

Forensic Testing

Parental Testing

Ancestral Testing

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

The Aging Effect

Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

Fertility Practice Growth drives market

Direct to Consumer begins to break out

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

Traditional Automation and Centralization

The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

PCR Takes Command

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

NGS Impact on Pricing

Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

Genetic Testing Recent Developments

Novitas Rescinds Coverage for Multiple Genetic Tests

PerkinElmer (now Revvity) Becomes Dx Life Science Firm

New POC Genotyping Tests Based on Electromagnetic Detection

GenoMe Dx Launching dPCR Cancer Test

mDetect To Trial Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Genomics England , Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

, Aims to Sequence Newborns Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cario Risk Test

Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

Type 2 Diabetes GWAS Enables Risk Prediction

LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics

Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

Tesis Labs Raises $20M

Sema4: Sema4 Elements

Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine

Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx

NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology

Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

23andMe To Go Public

Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

Ancestry Quits Health Offering

DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies

Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing

Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

23andME Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agilent/Dako

Akonni Biosystems

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

CareDx

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Cepheid (Danaher)

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

CosmosID

Dante Labs .

. Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A.

Element Biosciences

Element Biosciences

Epic Sciences

Freenome

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

HeiScreen

Helix

Helix OpCo

Helomics

Hologic

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Medgenome

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher )

) Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Metabiomics Corp

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

PathoQuest S.A.

Perkin Elmer (now Revvity)

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sema4 Holdings

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex

Vela Diagnostics

Volition

Vyant Bio

Zymo Research Corp

