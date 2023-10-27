Global Genetic Testing Market Research Report 2023: A Complex Market With Unlimited Potential - Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecasts for the Next Five Years

27 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Markets. Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Products and Users with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides you with the expertise to make informed investment decisions and valuations with confidence, thanks to the latest data and insights.
The genetic testing industry is experiencing unlimited growth potential, having crossed the chasm and now expanding in various areas. This growth presents both opportunities and challenges that need to be understood.
Genetics plays an increasingly crucial role in understanding health and disease, with new knowledge emerging and genetic testing becoming more affordable. This trend is driving the genetic testing industry to unprecedented growth. Moreover, new drugs are being developed that may only be effective for individuals with specific genetic profiles, further fueling the demand for genetic testing.
The traditional genetic testing market is not only growing in volume but also expanding its range of tests, leading to both new possibilities and challenges for the industry. The report provides detailed insights into 14 countries and 5 regions, helping you understand the global landscape of genetic testing.
The report also delves into areas like predictive diagnostics, pharmacogenomic testing, and direct-to-consumer genetic testing, explaining the technology and terminology in clear terms. It highlights the key issues, opportunities, and potential pitfalls in these areas.
By reading this report, you can gain a comprehensive understanding of growth expectations and market forecasts for the genetic testing industry over the next five years. It's an essential resource for anyone looking to navigate and invest in this rapidly evolving field.
Market Guides
- Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Company Rankings
- Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth
- Selected Companies Growth Chart
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
Introduction and Market Definition
- Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
- The Genomics Revolution
- Market Definition
- Revenue Market Size
- Newborn Screening
- Non Invasive Pregnancy Testing
- Predictive
- Oncology
- Direct to Consumer
- Other Application
- PCR
- NGS
- Cytogenetic
- Other Technology
- Methodology
Market Overview
- Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Instrumentation Supplier
- Chemical/Reagent Supplier
- Pathology Supplier
- Independent Clinical Laboratory
- Public National/regional Laboratory
- Hospital Laboratory
- Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
- Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion
- Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis - An Emerging Market
- Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
- Newborn Screening
- Diagnostic Testing
- Carrier Testing
- Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
- Pharmacogenomics
- Forensic Testing
- Parental Testing
- Ancestral Testing
- Industry Structure
- Hospital's Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- Physician's and POCT
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
- The Aging Effect
- Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
- Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
- Fertility Practice Growth drives market
- Direct to Consumer begins to break out
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Lower Costs
- Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
- Wellness has a downside
Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends
- Traditional Automation and Centralization
- The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
- PCR Takes Command
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- NGS Impact on Pricing
- Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World
- Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Genetic Testing Recent Developments
- Novitas Rescinds Coverage for Multiple Genetic Tests
- PerkinElmer (now Revvity) Becomes Dx Life Science Firm
- New POC Genotyping Tests Based on Electromagnetic Detection
- GenoMe Dx Launching dPCR Cancer Test
- mDetect To Trial Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy
- Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns
- Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection
- Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cario Risk Test
- Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported
- Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests
- MyOme Lands Investment for WGS
- Type 2 Diabetes GWAS Enables Risk Prediction
- LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics
- Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay
- Tesis Labs Raises $20M
- Sema4: Sema4 Elements
- Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine
- Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA
- Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx
- NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology
- Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect
- Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay
- 23andMe To Go Public
- Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing
- Ancestry Quits Health Offering
- DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene
- Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing
- Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results
Profiles of Key Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 23andME Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agilent/Dako
- Akonni Biosystems
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- C2i Genomics
- CareDx
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- CosmosID
- Dante Labs.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Element Biosciences
- Element Biosciences
- Epic Sciences
- Freenome
- Fujirebio
- Fulgent Genetics
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helix OpCo
- Helomics
- Hologic
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc.
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- Metabiomics Corp
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- PathoQuest S.A.
- Perkin Elmer (now Revvity)
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sema4 Holdings
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Sure Genomics, Inc.
- Sysmex
- Vela Diagnostics
- Volition
- Vyant Bio
- Zymo Research Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbohfs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article