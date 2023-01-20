Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Report to 2030 - Increased Number of Pharmaceutical R&D Activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



Genetic toxicology testing is an in-depth study of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector where harmful substances are detected in the body and removed. Furthermore, increasing R&D and pharmaceutical activities and opposing animal testing are the factors that contribute to the industry's growth.



In addition, the growing geriatric population across nations such as India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and China are likely to positively impact the demand for genetic toxicology testing over the forecast period. Many government initiatives and investments increased the development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.



The market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the increasing test of SARS-CoV-2. FDA approved many toxicology kits during COVID-19 emergencies, such as in vitro toxicology assays and consumables. With COVID-19, there was an increase in profiling studies, COVID-19 testing, and healthcare awareness among people.



Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Report Highlights

In vitro and In vivo are anticipated to grow their sector in the market owing to the increasing focus on personalized medicines and drugs.

The service segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to rising R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector and increasing interest in omics studies.

The cosmetic industry is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the higher consumption of cosmetic products by the people.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing government investment, R&D advancement, and technological advancements in the region, such as in India and China .

Major players operating in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGAA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Gentronix Ltd, Creative Bioarray.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Insights

4.1. Genetic Toxicology Testing - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increased number of pharmaceutical R&D activities

4.2.1.2. Risen global demand for humanized animal models

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Reluctance of countries toward replacement of in vivo methods with alternative testing

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. In vitro

5.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by In vitro, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. In vivo

5.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by In vivo, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Product

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Reagents & Consumables

6.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Reagents & Consumables, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Assays

6.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Assays, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Services

6.5.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Healthcare Industry

7.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Hospitals Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Food Industry

7.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Food Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Cosmetics Industry

7.5.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Cosmetics Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Agriculture Industry

7.6.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Agriculture Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Other Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Charles River Laboratories International

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Eurofins Scientific

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Merck KGAA

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Gentronix Ltd

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Creative Bioarray

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. MB Research Laboratories

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Sotera Health LLC

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Environmental Bio-Detection Products Inc

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Cyprotex PLC

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Shanghai Medicilon Inc

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Toxikon Corporation

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Concave

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. BioReliance

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Product Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Fraunhofer ITEM

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Product Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development

10.18. Instem

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial Performance

10.18.3. Product Benchmarking

10.18.4. Recent Development

10.19. Gentronix Ltd

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Performance

10.19.3. Product Benchmarking

10.19.4. Recent Development

10.20. Toxikon Corporation

10.20.1. Company Overview

10.20.2. Financial Performance

10.20.3. Product Benchmarking

10.20.4. Recent Development

