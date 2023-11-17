Global Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Agreement Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of Deals Signed by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the genitourinary deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of genitourinary deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genitourinary deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter Highlights

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genitourinary dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in genitourinary dealmaking.



Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the genitourinary field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in genitourinary dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genitourinary deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of genitourinary deals listed by theraeutic target.



Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years

2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type

2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type

2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for genitourinary partnering

3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values

3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments

3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments

3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in genitourinary partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in genitourinary

4.4. Top genitourinary deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by genitourinary therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fw3h3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets