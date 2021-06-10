Global Genitourinary Partnering Deals Terms and Agreements Report 2021: Overall Headline Values, Upfront Payments, Milestones and Royalties

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 570 Genitourinary deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genitourinary partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genitourinary partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genitourinary technologies and products.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Discharge, Frequency, Incontinence, Itching, Nocturia, Urgency, Acute kidney injury, Amyloidosis, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Cystitis, Diabetic nephropathy, Dialysis, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), Kidney stones, Nephrotic syndrom, Overactive bladder, Peyronie's disease, Polycystic kidney disease, Prostate diseases, Prostatitis, Prostate enlargement, Renal failure, Renal infections, Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Pyelonephritis, Vesicoureteral reflux, Urinary tract infection (UTI), plus other genitourinary indications.

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Genitourinary deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Genitourinary deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 570 Genitourinary deal records

The leading Genitourinary deals by value since 2010

Most active Genitourinary dealmakers since 2010

In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years

2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type

2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type

2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values

3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments

3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments

3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary

4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2021

Appendix 2 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by deal type 2010 to 2021

Appendix 3 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by stage of development 2010 to 2021

Appendix 4 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by technology type 2010 to 2021

