Global Genome Editing Market Segment Forecasts 2021-2028: Market Expansion of 22.9% CAGR Predicted from 2021-2028, Reaching Market Size of USD 19.4 Billion by 2028

The global genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028. The success of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in 2020 coupled with technological advances in Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) and Zinc-finger Nucleases (ZFNs) with respect to efficiency has driven the market.



Research communities are exploring the potential of gene-modification tools like CRISPR as a potential rapid screening solution for the COVID-19 genome. For instance, in December 2020, researchers from Gladstone Institutes developed a CRISPR-based test that uses smartphones to deliver results. Similarly in June 2020, researchers from Stanford University have developed -PAC-MAN a gene-modification tool based on CRISPR technology. This tool destroys SARS-CoV-2 inside human cells.



Increasing application of the gene-modification tools in therapeutic research has resulted in the rising number of advanced therapeutics entering clinical trials. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence to advance the implementation of novel gene modification systems exhibits great potential for the technology developer. This is anticipated to greatly favor the market revenue in the foreseeable future.



Genome Editing Market Report Highlights

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology has proven its efficiency as a promising gene-editing tool owing to its advantages over conventional gene modification methods

One of the significant advantages includes simultaneous modification of multiple target genes using this technology

The ex-vivo delivery method accounted for a major share owing to its ease of DNA modification which resulted in its wide application for genome editing purposes

Genetic engineering, particularly, cell line engineering dominated the market

High penetration of gene-manipulation tools in stem cell research has contributed to this dominance

The application of CRISPR technology has enhanced the productivity of CHO cell lines consequently increasing its application in biopharmaceutical production

Besides, animal genetic engineering is witnessing the growing application of gene-alteration tools for various purposes such as the development of animal models to mirror human diseases

Moreover, the Cas protein system is gaining traction in the development of point-of-care diagnostics, thereby driving investment flow in diagnostic applications

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are the key end-users of the market as these are adopted these technologies for the development of novel therapeutics to a major extent

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the investments in this space to develop rapid molecular diagnostic tests based on gene editing by biotechnology companies

North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the strong research as well as the commercial base for various gene alteration tools

This is indicated by the increasing number of genome editing-based research publications in the country

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Genome Editing Market: Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Genome Editing Market: Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Genome Editing Market: Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Genome Editing Market: Technology Business Analysis



Chapter 5 Genome Editing Market: Delivery Method Business Analysis



Chapter 6 Genome Editing Market: Application Business Analysis



Chapter 7 Genome Editing Market: End-Use Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Genome Editing Market: Mode Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Genome Editing Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 10 Genome Editing Market: Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy Framework

10.2 Market Participation Categorization

10.3 Strategic Alliance Analysis

10.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis

10.5 List of Potential End-users

10.6 Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Cibus

Recombinetics, Inc

Sangamo

Editas Medicine

Precision Biosciences

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc

Cellectis

AstraZeneca

Takara Bio Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group



