Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2016 to 2023: Disclosed Headlines, Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties by Stage of Development

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

Trends in genomics partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Genomics partnering contract documents

Top genomics deals by value

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genomics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in genomics dealmaking since 2016, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading genomics deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active genomics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in genomics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of genomics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific genomics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by genomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and genomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genomics partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of genomics technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to genomics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 800 genomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading genomics deals by value since 2016

Most active genomics dealmakers since 2016

The leading genomics partnering resources

In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in genomics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active genomics dealmakers

2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for genomics partnering

2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading genomics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top genomics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active genomics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active genomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active genomics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type



Companies Mentioned

1CellBiO

2bPrecise

2seventy bio

3 Sisters Surrogacy

3D Signatures

4baseCare

10X Genomics

14M Genomics

Genomics 22nd Century

23andMe

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

Abbvie

Abcam

Abramson Cancer Center

Absorption Systems

Academia Sinica

Accelerated Cure Project for MS

Accelerate Technologies

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Acerta Pharma

ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

ACT Genomics

Active Motif

ActX

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADInstruments

Admera Health

Adrestia

Advaita

ADx Healthcare

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Affymetrix

AgBiome

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Agribody Technologies

Agriplex Genomics

AiLife Diagnostics

Aitbiotech

Akadeum Life Sciences

AKESOgen

Alana Healthcare

Albany Molecular Research

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AllCells

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Almac Diagnostics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALS Association

ALS Automated Lab Solutions

Altor BioScience

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Amazon Web Services

Ambry Genetics

America's Choice Provider Network

American Physiological Society

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Amgen

Amplicon Express

Analytical BioSciences

Anam Hospital

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics

AnimalBiome

Annoroad

APG Bio

Applied Biosystems

Aptorum Group

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arcadia Biosciences

Arc Bio

ArcherDX

Arcturus Therapeutics

Argonaut

Arima Genomics

Arzeda

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astrea Forensics

Athletigen

Atlas Genetics

Atlas Genomics

ATUM

Auria Biobank

Avance Biosciences

Avera Health

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

Avvinity Therapeutics

Axil Scientific

B-MoGen Biotechnologies

Baheal Pharmaceutical

Bank of America

Banner Health

BASF

Battelle

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Bayer Healthcare

Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor Genetics

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

BC Platforms

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Beijing InnoCare Pharma

Belgian Society of Medical Oncology

Benson Hill Biosystems

Berkeley Lights

Berry Genomics

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BGI

BGI Americas

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bina Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

BioBright

Biocartis

Biocept

Biodesix

BioDiscovery

BioFire Diagnostics

Biogen

BioIntelliSense

BioIQ

BioLegend

BioMap

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomecite Diagnostics

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BioMed X Innovation Center

Biomillenia

BioNano Genomics

BioNova Cientifica

BioReference Laboratories

BioSkryb

Biosplice

Biostar

BioTheranostics

Biotop

Blackfynn

Blockchain Global

Bluebird Bio

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

