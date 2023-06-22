Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2016 to 2023: Disclosed Headlines, Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties by Stage of Development

22 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in genomics partnering deals
- Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
- Genomics partnering contract documents
- Top genomics deals by value
The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genomics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in genomics dealmaking since 2016, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading genomics deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active genomics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in genomics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of genomics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific genomics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by genomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and genomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genomics partnering and dealmaking since 2016.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of genomics technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to genomics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 includes:
- Trends in genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 800 genomics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading genomics deals by value since 2016
- Most active genomics dealmakers since 2016
- The leading genomics partnering resources
In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in genomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active genomics dealmakers
2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for genomics partnering
2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading genomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top genomics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active genomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active genomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active genomics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 1CellBiO
- 2bPrecise
- 2seventy bio
- 3 Sisters Surrogacy
- 3D Signatures
- 4baseCare
- 10X Genomics
- 14M Genomics
- 22nd Century
- 23andMe
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
- A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Absorption Systems
- Academia Sinica
- Accelerated Cure Project for MS
- Accelerate Technologies
- Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition
- Acerta Pharma
- ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine
- ACT Genomics
- Active Motif
- ActX
- Adaptimmune
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- ADInstruments
- Admera Health
- Adrestia
- Advaita
- ADx Healthcare
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- Affymetrix
- AgBiome
- Agendia
- Agilent Technologies
- Agribody Technologies
- Agriplex Genomics
- AiLife Diagnostics
- Aitbiotech
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- AKESOgen
- Alana Healthcare
- Albany Molecular Research
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- AllCells
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Almac Diagnostics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- ALS Association
- ALS Automated Lab Solutions
- Altor BioScience
- Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
- Amazon Web Services
- Ambry Genetics
- America's Choice Provider Network
- American Physiological Society
- American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Amgen
- Amplicon Express
- Analytical BioSciences
- Anam Hospital
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics
- AnimalBiome
- Annoroad
- APG Bio
- Applied Biosystems
- Aptorum Group
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Arcadia Biosciences
- Arc Bio
- ArcherDX
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Argonaut
- Arima Genomics
- Arzeda
- Aslan Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Astrea Forensics
- Athletigen
- Atlas Genetics
- Atlas Genomics
- ATUM
- Auria Biobank
- Avance Biosciences
- Avera Health
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota
- Avvinity Therapeutics
- Axil Scientific
- B-MoGen Biotechnologies
- Baheal Pharmaceutical
- Bank of America
- Banner Health
- BASF
- Battelle
- Bayer
- Bayer CropScience
- Bayer Healthcare
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylor Genetics
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- BC Platforms
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Beijing InnoCare Pharma
- Belgian Society of Medical Oncology
- Benson Hill Biosystems
- Berkeley Lights
- Berry Genomics
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BGI
- BGI Americas
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bina Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- BioBright
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix
- BioDiscovery
- BioFire Diagnostics
- Biogen
- BioIntelliSense
- BioIQ
- BioLegend
- BioMap
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- Biomillenia
- BioNano Genomics
- BioNova Cientifica
- BioReference Laboratories
- BioSkryb
- Biosplice
- Biostar
- BioTheranostics
- Biotop
- Blackfynn
- Blockchain Global
- Bluebird Bio
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oruo9x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article