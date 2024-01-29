Global Genset Growth Opportunities: Roadmap for Digitalization in Gensets

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service forecasts growth opportunities and outlooks for applications and end-user segments affecting the global genset market.

Data analysis covers the time frame from 2022 to 2031. The study covers revenue and unit shipments for natural gas and diesel generators. Market metrics are provided for Africa, ANZ and Pacific, ASEAN, China, East Asia, Europe, India and South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Russia and CIS, and key countries by region.

Regional information can help with future investment and growth strategies, and revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas will help market participants stay ahead of the competition.

The study monitors several end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil and gas, office buildings, public and infrastructure, utilities, other commercial, other industrial, and telecom generators. In addition, revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby.

The study covers the global genset market through 4 metrics of revenue generation and unit shipment, fuel, key end-user segment, and additional analysis by application.


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

  • Key Findings
  • Top Trends Driving the Genset Market
  • Major Shifts Impacting Genset Market Evolution
  • Decarbonization Challenge
  • Solar PV Acceleration
  • A Decade of High Levels of Grid Investment Forecast
  • Roadmap for Digitalization in Gensets
  • Momentum Builds for Hybridization
  • Battery Storage - The New Game Changer

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Percent Revenue by Application

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

  • The Outlook for Africa
    • The Outlook for Africa - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • The Outlook for ANZ & Pacific
    • The Outlook for ANZ & Pacific - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • The Outlook for ASEAN
    • The Outlook for ASEAN - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for ASEAN - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for China
    • The Outlook for China - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • The Outlook for East Asia
    • The Outlook for East Asia - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for East Asia - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for Europe
    • The Outlook for Europe - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for Europe - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for India & South Asia
    • The Outlook for India & South Asia - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for India & South Asia - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for Latin America
    • The Outlook for Latin America - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for Latin America - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for the Middle East
    • The Outlook for the Middle East - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for the Middle East - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for North America
    • The Outlook for North America - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
    • The Outlook for North America - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • The Outlook for Russia and CIS
    • The Outlook for Russia and CIS - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IoT as a Service
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and Collaborations between Strategic Competitors
  • Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development

