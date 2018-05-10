GLOBAL GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM (GIS) MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The Global geographic information system market is anticipated to grow from USD xx billion in 2017 and is projected to reach up to USD xx billion by 2026, at a 10% CAGR during 2018-2026.The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2026.



Rising awareness regarding the importance of spatial data and its usefulness and increased demand for spatial data from different industries are the key factors for the increasing adoption of GIS.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The GIS market is segmented on the basis of end-users and products/ GIS component.The end-users for this market include Natural Resources, Government, Utilities, Military, Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Transportation and Hospitality.



Market by product is sub-segmented into Software, Data and Services.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe is the global leader in the geographic information systems market withholding more than xx% revenue share of the global market.The major factors driving growth in Europe are the increased emphasis on security and safety, and the high demand for implementing geospatial services to gather real-time information.



However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing GIS market, exhibiting a CAGR of xx% for the forecast period of 2018-2026. With increased demand from transportation, natural resources, utilities and military segments, along with investment favouring government rules and regulations, it is foreseen that the Asia Pacific will command the market soon.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The key players in the GIS market are Atkins, Autodesk Inc, Avineon Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Critigen Llc, Esri Inc, Fugro, Here, Hexagon Ab (Subsidiary: Intergraph), Mda Corporation (Mcdonald, Dettwiler And Associates), Pitney Bowes Inc, Supermap and Trimble Geospatial.



