GLOBAL GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global Geospatial Analytics market is predicted to progress ahead with a CAGR of 15.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. The market growth is being propelled by technological advances in the geospatial practices, growing smart-cities, and increased adoption of geospatial analytics for managing land & environmental resources.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented on the basis of technology, type of analysis, end-users and applications.The technology segment of the market can be further classified into Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Remote Sensing, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and other technologies.



The type of analysis can be done on the basis of Geo-visualization, Surface Analysis, Network Analysis and other Analysis Types.The end-users for this market include Utility and Communication, Business, Defense and Intelligence, Automotive, Government, and others.



The market finds its applications in Medicine and Public Safety, Surveying, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and other applications.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global geospatial analytics market is regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.European market captured the lion's share of the global market in 2017.



Factors like the presence of several prominent vendors in the region and a strong emphasis on safety are driving the market demand in this region.On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Several companies are involved in the Geospatial Analytics market, including Atkins, Autodesk In, Bentley Systems Inc, Critigen Llc, Eos Data Analytics Inc, Esri Inc. (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Fugro, General Electrical Company, Google Inc, Harris Corporation, Hexagon Ab (Subsidiary: Intergraph), MDA Corporation (Mcdonald, Dettwiler And Associates), Pitney Bowes Inc, Trimble Geospatial, and Urthecast Corporation.



