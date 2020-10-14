Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market 2020-2025: Adoption of Emerging Technologies & Increasing Demand for Small Satellites

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Focus on Application, Geospatial Technology, Imaging Type, Analysis, and Deployment Model - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.80% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



North America is expected to dominate the global geospatial imagery analytics market with an estimated share of 42.5% in 2020. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the geospatial imagery analytics market. The U.S government is aiming to explore the potential of commercial small satellites data to enhance its earth science data



The global geospatial imagery analytics market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from the geospatial companies along with government agencies as well as their increasing investment for developing commercial small satellites for geospatial imagery. Moreover, the development of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data and machine learning for enhancing geospatial technologies are some of the factors that may propel the market growth.



Scope of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the geospatial imagery analytics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation



The geospatial imagery analytics market is further segmented on the basis of application, geospatial technology, imaging type, analysis, deployment model, and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include defense & security, government, mining & manufacturing agriculture, energy, utility, and natural resources, insurance, healthcare and others (retail and logistics). In the geospatial technology segment, the market is segmented into a global positioning system (GPS), geographical information systems (GIS), remote sensing (RS), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for geospatial imagery analytics during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

Who are the key players in the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

What is the estimated revenue generated by the global geospatial imagery analytics market by segment (application, imaging type, geospatial technology, analysis, deployment model) in 2019, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

What are the industry trends in the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance geospatial imagery analytics?

What are the major opportunities that the geospatial imagery analytics stakeholders foresee?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rise in the adoption of emerging technologies

1.1.2 Increasing demand for small satellites

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Restrictive government policies

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Geospatial industry growth



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 New Product Launches and Developments

2.1.3 Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industrial Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology Trends

3.2.1 Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.2.2 Supercomputing

3.2.3 Cloud Computing

3.3 Geospatial Industry and Digital Ecosystem

3.4 Patent Analysis



4 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Agriculture

5.3 Mining & Manufacturing

5.4 Defense & Security

5.5 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

5.6 Government

5.7 Healthcare

5.8 Insurance

5.9 Others



6 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Geospatial Technology)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Positioning System (GPS)

6.3 Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

6.4 Remote Sensing (RS)

6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



7 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Imaging Type)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Image

7.3 Video



8 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Analysis)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Surface Analysis

8.3 Network Analysis

8.4 Geovisualization



9 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Deployment Model)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Enterprise

9.3 Cloud



10 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market (by Region)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Report Scope and Methodology

11.1 Scope of the Report

11.2 Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Research Methodology

11.3 Assumptions and Limitations



12 Appendix

Companies Featured

Hexagon AB

L3Harris Geospatial

Digitalglobe

Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

Google

Trimble

RMSI

Planet Labs

Urthecast Corporation

Fugro N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l26cjk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

