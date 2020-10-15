Global Geosynthetics Market Report 2020-2026: Analysis of the $15 Billion Industry with Company Profiles of 50 Companies & Industry Guide Containing 360 Contact Details
The overall Geosynthetics market is expected to touch US$15 billion in 2020.
The demand for Geosynthetics by product is led by the Geotextiles segment, accounting for about 45% share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2026 at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2026.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Geosynthetics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026
The increased adoption of geosynthetics in the past few years has boosted the global geosynthetics market growth. In addition, rising investment in environmental projects and infrastructure by both developing and developed countries predicted to boost sustainable development and contribute extensively to reducing the carbon footprint. New production technologies and cost-effective production techniques provide opportunities for manufacturers of geosynthetics material.
The publisher has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic impact on the global economy. The analysts of this report have taken care of the impact while forecasting the global market size of Geosynthetics for the analysis period.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Geosynthetics global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, raw materials, and applications
- The report estimates/projects the market size of Geosynthetics by product type, raw material and application in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
- Ongoing expansion of road and rail networks worldwide drive the demand growth for Geosynthetics market
- This market research report talks about technologies advancements in Geosynthetics
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 59
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 360 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Technological Advances in Geosynthetics
1.1.1 Graphene Coated Geotextiles
1.1.2 Metallocene Polypropylene (PP) Geosynthetics
1.1.3 Nanofibre Geosynthetics
1.1.4 Carbon Black and Carbon Nanotubes
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Introduction
1.2.2 Geosynthetics Properties and Tests
1.2.2.1 General and Index Properties and Tests
1.2.2.2 Performance Properties and Tests
1.2.2.3 Other Properties
1.2.3 Raw Materials of Geosynthetics
1.2.4 Manufacturing of Geosynthetic Material
1.2.5 Types of Geosynthetics
1.2.5.1 Geotextiles
1.2.5.2 Geomembranes
1.2.5.3 Geogrids
1.2.5.4 Geocells
1.2.5.5 Geonets
1.2.5.6 Others
1.2.5.6.1 Geocomposites
1.2.5.6.2 Geofoam
1.2.5.6.3 Geosynthetic Clay Liners
1.2.6 Functions of Geosynthetics
1.2.6.1 Separation Function
1.2.6.2 Reinforcement Function
1.2.6.3 Filtration Function
1.2.6.4 Drainage Function
1.2.6.5 Containment Function
1.2.7 Application of Geosynthetics
1.2.7.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Roads
1.2.7.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Railways
1.2.7.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Soil Reinforcement
1.2.7.4 Use of Geosynthetics in Waterworks and Waste Treatments
1.2.7.5 Use of Geosynthetics in Other Applications
1.2.7.5.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Erosion Control
1.2.7.5.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Agriculture
1.2.7.5.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Mining
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- ACE Geosynthetics (Taiwan)
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (United States)
- AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH (Austria)
- AGRU America, Inc. (United States)
- Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan)
- Asahi Geotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Atlas Molded Products (United States)
- Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
- Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium)
- Belton Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Berry Global Inc. (United States)
- TERRAM Geosynthetics (United Kingdom)
- TERRAM Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- TYPAR Geosynthetics (United States)
- Fabrene Inc. (Canada)
- Carthage Mills, Inc. (United States)
- Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA (France)
- Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (United States)
- Cooley Group (United States)
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (United States)
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
- Freudenberg Group (Germany)
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. (India)
- Geo-Synthetics, LLC (United States)
- Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Hanes Geo Components (United States)
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
- Huikwang Corporation (Taiwan)
- Huitex (Taiwan)
- Huvis Corporation (South Korea)
- JUTA AS (Czech Republic)
- Kaytech Engineered Fabrics (South Africa)
- Low & Bonar PLC (United Kingdom)
- Minerals Technologies Inc. (United States)
- CETCO (United States)
- Naue GmbH & Co., KG (Germany)
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
- Presto Geosystems (United States)
- Propex Operating Company, LLC (United States)
- Raven Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Royal Tencate NV (The Netherlands)
- SIBUR Holding (Russia)
- SKAPS Industries (United States)
- Solmax International Inc. (Canada)
- GSE Environmental, LLC (United States)
- Strata Systems Inc. (United States)
- Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan)
- TENAX Corporation (United States)
- Tensar International Corporation (United States)
- Tessilbrenta Srl A Socio Unico (Italy)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- Thrace Group (Greece)
3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- CETCO Introduces BENTOMAT DN-HS Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL)
- AGRU Unveils CleanSeam for Geomembranes
- Hanes Geo Components to acquire JMD Company
- Thrace-Group to transfer Needlepunch Line from the US to Scotland
- Fibertex to Distribute Naue Geosynthetics Geogrids for Erection of Retaining Walls
- FREUDENBERG offers to acquire UK's Low & Bonar
- Verifying the Carbon Footprint of PYRAMAT 75 HPTRM
- Low & Bonar Sells Needle-Punched Non-Wovens Business
- HUESKER Launches ecoLine Geogrids
- Atlas Roofing Corporation's EPS Division is Now Atlas Molded Products
- Solmax to Setup Geosynthetic Manufacturing Facility in Nevada
- CETCO Unveils FLUORO-SORB Adsorbent for PFAS Remediation
- Tenax Introduces GRAVEL LOCK Geocomposite
- Saint-Gobain ADFORS is Now the Official Distributor of American Road Patch
- Raven to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities
- TenCate Unveils Mirafi H2Ri, a Continuous Moisture Management System
- DowDuPont Completes the Separation of Dow
- Solmax and Rock Armour LLC Partners to Launch a New Geomembrane
- Belton Industries Introduces GEOJUTE/ANTI-WASH fabric
- Solmax-GSE Rebranded as Solmax
- PropexGeoSolutions Unveils PETROMAT Enviro Green-Friendly Paving Fabric
- Layfield Introduces VaporFlex Premium geomembrane
- Fibertex Nonwovens Acquires Mogul's Spunlace Production Site in the US
- LiteEarthT, A New Generation PE Capping System
- SGS and Cipatex collaborated to launch new PVC geomembranes
- Fibertex Nonwovens Commences Production of Nanoproducts
- HUESKER Offers MKB'S SILTRON Silt Fencing Geotextile
- Expansion of TenCate's Nonwoven Geotextiles Production Line
- BOSTD America's New Geogrid Production Unit is Now Operational in Oklahoma
- Fibertex Nonwovens Expands Output Capacity in Brazil
- Garware-Wall Ropes Renames as Garware Technical Fibres
- Atlas Roofing to Acquire ACH Foam Technologies
- Propex Unveils PETROMAT Plus-White Paving Fabric
- Presto's Geocell for Railway Ballast Stabilization
- SKAPS Industries buys Matrix Composites
- Layfield Australia Inks Distribution Pact with Seaman
- Hanes Geo Components to acquire DDD Erosion Control
- ASTM Announces New Geosynthetics Standard
- Propex Launches PYRAWALL Engineered Vegetated Wall System
- ACH Foam Technologies' Foam-Control PLUS+ for Water Absorption
- Solmax Completes Acquisition of GSE Environmental
- HUESKER Unveils Fortrac Heavy Load Geosynthetic Support Pad
- Raven Industries Acquires Colorado Lining International
- New Geotechnical Software Stratapro for GRS Designs
- Owens Corning Launches GeoLapT Adhesive Tape for Geomembrane Applications
- Tensar Launches TX8 Enhanced Version of TriAx Geogrid
- Tensar Expands Geogrid Production Capacity at Morrow, Ga. Plant
- HUESKER Group Commences Manufacturing Plant in Russia
- ACH Foam Technologies Launches Foam-Control MAXT Graphite Polystyrene
- Raven Industries Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Midland, Texas
- Raven Industries Unveils in DURA-SKRIM N-Series
- GSE Environmental Obtains US Patent for GSE CoalDrain Geocomposite
- GSE Environmental Introduces RoaDrain Geocomposite
- Solmax Buys Assets of Brawler Inc
- Hanes to Acquire Toronto-based Terrafix
- Agru America Extends Manufacturing Capacity with New Geosynthetics Production Lines
- GSE to Expand Manufacturing Capacity in South Carolina
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (United States)
- AGRU America, Inc. (United States)
- Atlas Molded Products (United States)
- Belton Industries, Inc. (United States)
- Berry Global Inc. (United States)
- TYPAR Geosynthetics (United States)
- Carthage Mills, Inc. (United States)
- Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (United States)
- Cooley Group (United States)
- Dupont De Nemours Inc. (United States)
- Fabrene Inc. (Canada)
- Geo-Synthetics, LLC (United States)
- GSE Environmental, LLC (United States)
- Hanes Geo Components (United States)
- Minerals Technologies Inc. (United States)
- CETCO (United States)
- Presto Geosystems (United States)
- Propex Operating Company, LLC (United States)
- Raven Industries, Inc. (United States)
- SKAPS Industries (United States)
- Solmax International Inc. (Canada)
- Strata Systems Inc. (United States)
- TENAX Corporation (United States)
- Tensar International Corporation (United States)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
6. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH (Austria)
- Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
- Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium)
- Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA (France)
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
- Freudenberg Group (Germany)
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
- Intermas Nets SA (Spain)
- JUTA AS (Czech Republic)
- Low & Bonar PLC (United Kingdom)
- NAUE GmbH & Co., KG (Germany)
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
- Royal Tencate NV (The Netherlands)
- SIBUR Holding (Russia)
- TERRAM Geosynthetics (United Kingdom)
- Tessilbrenta Srl A Socio Unico (Italy)
- Thrace Group (Greece)
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- ACE Geosynthetics (Taiwan)
- Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan)
- Asahi Geotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. (India)
- Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Huikwang Corporation (Taiwan)
- HUITEX (Taiwan)
- HUVIS Corporation (South Korea)
- Kusumgar Corporates Private Limited (India)
- Maedakosen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Okasan Livic Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan)
- TERRAM Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (India)
8. REST OF WORLD
Major Market Players
- Gundle Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)
- Kaytech Engineered Fabrics (South Africa)
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7temnm
