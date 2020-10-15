Global Geosynthetics Market Report 2020-2026: Analysis of the $15 Billion Industry with Company Profiles of 50 Companies & Industry Guide Containing 360 Contact Details

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geosynthetics Market - Types, Raw Materials and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Geosynthetics market is expected to touch US$15 billion in 2020.



The demand for Geosynthetics by product is led by the Geotextiles segment, accounting for about 45% share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2026 at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2026.



The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Geosynthetics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026



The increased adoption of geosynthetics in the past few years has boosted the global geosynthetics market growth. In addition, rising investment in environmental projects and infrastructure by both developing and developed countries predicted to boost sustainable development and contribute extensively to reducing the carbon footprint. New production technologies and cost-effective production techniques provide opportunities for manufacturers of geosynthetics material.



The publisher has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic impact on the global economy. The analysts of this report have taken care of the impact while forecasting the global market size of Geosynthetics for the analysis period.



Research Findings & Coverage

Geosynthetics global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, raw materials, and applications

The report estimates/projects the market size of Geosynthetics by product type, raw material and application in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Ongoing expansion of road and rail networks worldwide drive the demand growth for Geosynthetics market

This market research report talks about technologies advancements in Geosynthetics

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 59

The industry guide includes the contact details for 360 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Technological Advances in Geosynthetics

1.1.1 Graphene Coated Geotextiles

1.1.2 Metallocene Polypropylene (PP) Geosynthetics

1.1.3 Nanofibre Geosynthetics

1.1.4 Carbon Black and Carbon Nanotubes

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Geosynthetics Properties and Tests

1.2.2.1 General and Index Properties and Tests

1.2.2.2 Performance Properties and Tests

1.2.2.3 Other Properties

1.2.3 Raw Materials of Geosynthetics

1.2.4 Manufacturing of Geosynthetic Material

1.2.5 Types of Geosynthetics

1.2.5.1 Geotextiles

1.2.5.2 Geomembranes

1.2.5.3 Geogrids

1.2.5.4 Geocells

1.2.5.5 Geonets

1.2.5.6 Others

1.2.5.6.1 Geocomposites

1.2.5.6.2 Geofoam

1.2.5.6.3 Geosynthetic Clay Liners

1.2.6 Functions of Geosynthetics

1.2.6.1 Separation Function

1.2.6.2 Reinforcement Function

1.2.6.3 Filtration Function

1.2.6.4 Drainage Function

1.2.6.5 Containment Function

1.2.7 Application of Geosynthetics

1.2.7.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Roads

1.2.7.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Railways

1.2.7.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Soil Reinforcement

1.2.7.4 Use of Geosynthetics in Waterworks and Waste Treatments

1.2.7.5 Use of Geosynthetics in Other Applications

1.2.7.5.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Erosion Control

1.2.7.5.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Agriculture

1.2.7.5.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Mining



2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

CETCO Introduces BENTOMAT DN-HS Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL)

AGRU Unveils CleanSeam for Geomembranes

Hanes Geo Components to acquire JMD Company

Thrace-Group to transfer Needlepunch Line from the US to Scotland

Fibertex to Distribute Naue Geosynthetics Geogrids for Erection of Retaining Walls

FREUDENBERG offers to acquire UK's Low & Bonar

Verifying the Carbon Footprint of PYRAMAT 75 HPTRM

Low & Bonar Sells Needle-Punched Non-Wovens Business

HUESKER Launches ecoLine Geogrids

Atlas Roofing Corporation's EPS Division is Now Atlas Molded Products

Solmax to Setup Geosynthetic Manufacturing Facility in Nevada

CETCO Unveils FLUORO-SORB Adsorbent for PFAS Remediation

Tenax Introduces GRAVEL LOCK Geocomposite

Saint-Gobain ADFORS is Now the Official Distributor of American Road Patch

Raven to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

TenCate Unveils Mirafi H2Ri, a Continuous Moisture Management System

DowDuPont Completes the Separation of Dow

Solmax and Rock Armour LLC Partners to Launch a New Geomembrane

Belton Industries Introduces GEOJUTE/ANTI-WASH fabric

Solmax-GSE Rebranded as Solmax

PropexGeoSolutions Unveils PETROMAT Enviro Green-Friendly Paving Fabric

Layfield Introduces VaporFlex Premium geomembrane

Fibertex Nonwovens Acquires Mogul's Spunlace Production Site in the US

LiteEarthT, A New Generation PE Capping System

SGS and Cipatex collaborated to launch new PVC geomembranes

Fibertex Nonwovens Commences Production of Nanoproducts

HUESKER Offers MKB'S SILTRON Silt Fencing Geotextile

Expansion of TenCate's Nonwoven Geotextiles Production Line

BOSTD America's New Geogrid Production Unit is Now Operational in Oklahoma

Fibertex Nonwovens Expands Output Capacity in Brazil

Garware-Wall Ropes Renames as Garware Technical Fibres

Atlas Roofing to Acquire ACH Foam Technologies

Propex Unveils PETROMAT Plus-White Paving Fabric

Presto's Geocell for Railway Ballast Stabilization

SKAPS Industries buys Matrix Composites

Layfield Australia Inks Distribution Pact with Seaman

Hanes Geo Components to acquire DDD Erosion Control

ASTM Announces New Geosynthetics Standard

Propex Launches PYRAWALL Engineered Vegetated Wall System

ACH Foam Technologies' Foam-Control PLUS+ for Water Absorption

Solmax Completes Acquisition of GSE Environmental

HUESKER Unveils Fortrac Heavy Load Geosynthetic Support Pad

Raven Industries Acquires Colorado Lining International

New Geotechnical Software Stratapro for GRS Designs

Owens Corning Launches GeoLapT Adhesive Tape for Geomembrane Applications

Tensar Launches TX8 Enhanced Version of TriAx Geogrid

Launches TX8 Enhanced Version of TriAx Geogrid Tensar Expands Geogrid Production Capacity at Morrow, Ga. Plant

Expands Geogrid Production Capacity at Plant HUESKER Group Commences Manufacturing Plant in Russia

ACH Foam Technologies Launches Foam-Control MAXT Graphite Polystyrene

Raven Industries Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Midland, Texas

Raven Industries Unveils in DURA-SKRIM N-Series

GSE Environmental Obtains US Patent for GSE CoalDrain Geocomposite

GSE Environmental Introduces RoaDrain Geocomposite

Solmax Buys Assets of Brawler Inc

Hanes to Acquire Toronto-based Terrafix

Agru America Extends Manufacturing Capacity with New Geosynthetics Production Lines

GSE to Expand Manufacturing Capacity in South Carolina

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



5. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

6. EUROPE



Major Market Players

7. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

8. REST OF WORLD



Major Market Players

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned



