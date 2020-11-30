Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the period 2020-2027.

Hardware & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $772.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

The Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring market in the U. S. is estimated at US$772.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Durham Geo Slope Indicator, Inc.
  • Fugro N. V.
  • Geocomp Corp.
  • Geokon Inc.
  • Keller Group plc.
  • Sisgeo S. r. l.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9c6z6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

