Global Geothermal Energy Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 10:20 ET
Geothermal Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Direct Dry Steam Plant, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Direct Dry Steam Plant will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$191.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Direct Dry Steam Plant will reach a market size of US$165.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$734.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aboitiz Power Corporation; Berkshire Hathaway Energy; Chevron Corporation; Enel Green Power North America, Inc.; Energy Development Corporation; Hyundai Motor Company; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy; Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Geothermal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Geothermal Energy Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Geothermal Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Binary Plant (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Binary Plant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Binary Plant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Flash Plant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Flash Plant (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Flash Plant (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Geothermal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Geothermal Energy Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Geothermal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Geothermal Energy Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Geothermal Energy Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Geothermal Energy Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Geothermal Energy Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Geothermal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Geothermal Energy Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Geothermal Energy Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Geothermal Energy Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Geothermal Energy Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Geothermal Energy Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Geothermal Energy Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Geothermal Energy Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Geothermal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY COMPANY
CHEVRON CORPORATION
ENEL GREEN POWER NORTH AMERICA
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
PT. PERTAMINA GEOTHERMAL ENERGY
TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
