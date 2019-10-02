Global Geothermal Energy Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Geothermal Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Direct Dry Steam Plant, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Direct Dry Steam Plant will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817991/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$191.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Direct Dry Steam Plant will reach a market size of US$165.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$734.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aboitiz Power Corporation; Berkshire Hathaway Energy; Chevron Corporation; Enel Green Power North America, Inc.; Energy Development Corporation; Hyundai Motor Company; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy; Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817991/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geothermal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geothermal Energy Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Geothermal Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Binary Plant (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Binary Plant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Binary Plant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Flash Plant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Flash Plant (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Flash Plant (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geothermal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Geothermal Energy Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Geothermal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Geothermal Energy Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Geothermal Energy Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Geothermal Energy Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Geothermal Energy Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geothermal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Geothermal Energy Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Geothermal Energy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Geothermal Energy Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Geothermal Energy Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Geothermal Energy Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Geothermal Energy Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Geothermal Energy Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Geothermal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY COMPANY

CHEVRON CORPORATION

ENEL GREEN POWER NORTH AMERICA

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

PT. PERTAMINA GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817991/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

