Global Geothermal Energy Industry
Jul 08, 2020, 10:44 ET
Global Geothermal Energy Market to Reach US$8.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geothermal Energy estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Direct Dry Steam Plant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Binary Plant segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Geothermal Energy market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Geothermal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Flash Plant Segment Corners a 56.9% Share in 2020
In the global Flash Plant segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aboitiz Power Corporation
- Berkshire Hathaway Energy
- Chevron Corporation
- Enel Green Power North America, Inc.
- Energy Development Corporation
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy
- Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Geothermal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Geothermal Energy Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Geothermal Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Binary Plant (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Binary Plant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Binary Plant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Flash Plant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Flash Plant (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Flash Plant (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Geothermal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Geothermal Energy Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Geothermal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Geothermal Energy Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Geothermal Energy Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Geothermal Energy Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Geothermal Energy Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Geothermal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Geothermal Energy Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Geothermal Energy Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Geothermal Energy Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Geothermal Energy Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Geothermal Energy Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Geothermal Energy Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Geothermal Energy Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Geothermal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 95
