NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Geothermal Energy Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Geothermal Energy estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Binary Cycle Power Stations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flash Steam Power Stations segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Geothermal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Aboitiz Power Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Chevron Corporation

Enel Green Power North America , Inc.

, Inc. Energy Development Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Geothermal Energy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Binary Cycle Power Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Binary Cycle Power Stations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Binary Cycle Power

Stations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flash

Steam Power Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Flash Steam Power Stations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Flash Steam Power

Stations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

Steam Power Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Dry Steam Power Stations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Steam Power

Stations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Geothermal Energy Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by End-Use -

Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam

Power Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry

Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power

Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by Power

Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Binary

Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam

Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by End-Use -

Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle

Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Energy

by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash

Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geothermal Energy

by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Geothermal Energy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle

Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam

Power Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geothermal Energy by

End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle

Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power

Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Geothermal Energy

by Power Station Type - Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash

Steam Power Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by Power Station Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Binary Cycle Power Stations, Flash Steam Power

Stations and Dry Steam Power Stations for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geothermal Energy by End-Use - Industrial, Residential,

Commercial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Geothermal Energy

by End-Use - Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Geothermal

Energy by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

