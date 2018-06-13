NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About gesture recognition for consumer electronic devices



Gesture recognition technology analyses human motions through computer algorithms. This consists of generating gestures and capturing them using a camera. The software identifies the gesture and matches it with the database to perform the necessary action.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142665



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices to grow at a CAGR of 30.22% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smartphone, PCs, Smart TVs, and tablets.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Crunchfish

• eyeSight Technologies

• Intel

• PointGrab

• SAMSUNG



Market driver

• Growth of PUI technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High price of gesture recognition technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Adoption of gesture recognition control by disabled people

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142665



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gesture-recognition-market-for-consumer-electronic-devices-2018-2022-300665713.html