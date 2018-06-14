Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.22% - Key Vendors are Crunchfish, eyeSight Technologies, Intel, PointGrab & Samsung

The Global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices to grow at a CAGR of 30.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Gesture recognition technology analyses human motions through computer algorithms. This consists of generating gestures and capturing them using a camera. The software identifies the gesture and matches it with the database to perform the necessary action. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smartphone, PCs, Smart TVs, and tablets.

According to the report, the growth of PUI technology will drive the market growth. The increasing adoption of perceptual user interface (PUI) reduces the wear out of consumer electronic devices. Also, this technology provides interaction with the device without needing to touch the screen.

The adoption of gesture recognition control by disabled people will be a key trend for the market growth. Disabled people are increasingly demanding for gesture recognition due to the rising convenience and ease of use offered by this technology.

Further, the report states that the high price of gesture recognition technology will impact the market growth. The incorporation of 3D cameras and sensors will increase the cost of consumer electronic devices significantly. Also, the need to integrate additional hardware and software to overcome these technical challenges will further increase the cost for manufactures.

Market Trends



Growing interest in the "solution-for-all" concept

Adoption of gesture recognition control by disabled people

Rise in M&A

Increasing number of process manufacturers are incorporating gesture recognition technology



Key vendors

Crunchfish

eyeSight Technologies

Intel

PointGrab

Samsung

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g39njw/global_gesture?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gesture-recognition-market-for-consumer-electronic-devices-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-30-22---key-vendors-are-crunchfish-eyesight-technologies-intel-pointgrab--samsung-300666595.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

