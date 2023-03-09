Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update: Rising Investments from Leading Players Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gift card industry has recorded steady growth amid the rising investment from leading players such as Blackhawk Network and InComm Payments in the sector. This coupled with the rise of innovative fintech firms has also supported the growth of the gift card sector around the world. With the demand for gift cards expected to further rise among consumers and corporates, the publisher expects these players to further boost their investment in the segment and also forge strategic alliances to drive their growth.

The growing shift towards digital channels has also driven the adoption of digital gift cards globally. The surging e-commerce shopping trends have also assisted the demand among consumers, and the trend is expected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. With startups raising funding rounds and expanding their geographical footprint, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the global gift card market over the next three to four years.

Global gift card providers are extending the availability of gift cards in Singapore and Malaysia

With the growing demand for gift cards among consumers in Southeast Asia, global gift card providers are extending the availability of their solution in the Singaporean and Malaysian markets.

For instance, in November 2022, Givex, one of the leading players in the global gift card industry, announced that it had made available gift cards from one of the notable retailers in the United States for consumers in Singapore and Malaysia. The gift card provider has a presence in more than 100 countries and provides support to more than 30 retailers' locations in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, and Australia. The firm recorded strong growth in 2022 and is projected to keep continuing the upward growth momentum in 2023.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the firm is expected to further launch its gift card programs in more global markets, thereby supporting the growth of the global gift card market.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are launching bitcoin reward gift cards amid the rising demand in the United States

Gift cards are a popular gifting option in the United States. Furthermore, the trend of self-use is also growing, thereby assisting the growth of the gift card industry in the country. Amid the growing demand for gift cards in the region, cryptocurrency exchanges are launching bitcoin reward gift cards.

In December 2022, CoinZoom, a cryptocurrency exchange and fintech firm based in the United States announced the launch of a new bitcoin reward gift card. The launch of the new solution comes after the firm found out that 28% of adults are buying gift cards more than once. To make the gift card buying process more rewarding, the firm is offering 1% in free bitcoin on each gift card bought on the platform. CoinZoom has partnered with various businesses across industry verticals, travel, food, and gaming, to offer consumers a wide range of gift card options.

The publisher expects more such reward-based gift card programs to launch in the global market. This will keep driving the popularity among consumers as well as bring more business for brands and retailers.

European retailers are forging strategic alliances with leading global payments providers to launch a B2B gift card program

Over the last few years, corporates have increasingly adopted gift cards to reward and incentivize their employees and this trend is projected to further continue in 2023, as employees continue to struggle with the rising cost of living. To tap into the growing B2B gift card market and offer corporates a wide range of gift card options, firms are forging strategic alliances.

In September 2022, Blackhawk Network, one of the leading global branded payments providers, announced that the firm entered into a strategic partnership with Sweden-based retailer H&M. Under the partnership, the two firms launched a B2B gift card program. As part of the program, H&M will join other retailers offering B2B gift cards with Blackhawk Network. These gift cards never expire and cardholders can redeem them at any H&M store in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as at the online store in the United States.

The publisher expects more European retailers to partner with gift card providers to capitalize on the growing B2B gift card market and drive the growth of their business over the next three to four years.

In value terms, the gift card market in Global has recorded a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2022. According to the publisher, global gift card industry is expected to grow by 8.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 511,019.3 million in 2023.



The gift card industry in Global will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2027. Global Gift card market will increase from US$ 472,764.8 million in 2022 to reach US$ 668,465.5 million by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.



This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 global, 5 regional and 20 country reports.

Global Report - Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Regional Report 1 - North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

Country Report 1 - Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook) Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Kenya

Mexico

Nigeria

Philippines

Russia

South Africa

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Cencosud SA

Carrefour SA

Coto CICSA

MercadoLibre Inc

Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Garbarino SA

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Ltd ( Australia )

) Metcash Ltd

Aldi Group

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

JB Hi-Fi Ltd

Apple Inc

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Magazine Luiza SA

George Weston Ltd

Empire Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Metro AG

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

Home Depot Inc, The

Liquor Control Board of Ontario

Hudson's Bay Co

Bay Co Home Hardware Stores Ltd

Best Buy Co Inc

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Auchan Group SA

Bailian Group Co Ltd

Yonghui Superstores Group

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Amazon.com Inc

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Rewe Group

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd

Tata Group

Future Group

Reliance Group

Aditya Birla Group

K Raheja Corp

Salim Group

Trans Retail Indonesia PT

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

Delhaize Group Sa

Kompas Gramedia Group

Ace Hardware Corp

Coop Italia scarl

CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl

Esselunga SpA

Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA

Gruppo Eurospin

Crai Secom SpA

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV

SM Retail Inc

Puregold Price Club Inc

Rustan Group of Cos

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

San Miguel Corp

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

) Tesco Plc

Central Retail Corp

Home Product Center PCL

Mall Group Co Ltd, The

Charoen Pokphand Group

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

Kroger Co

Target Corp

Albertson's Inc

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2018-2027) for gift cards and incentive cards.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pznqrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets