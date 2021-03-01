Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021 - Economic Slowdown Due to COVID-19 is Changing Consumer's Gifting Pattern

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, integrating gift card into mobile apps is expected to record increased investment over the next 4-8 quarters.



Leading retailers are focusing on creating a digital gift card program that can help them to increase traffic, boost sales and cultivate brand loyalty. It has become critical for retailers to embrace the new generation of mobile integrated digital/e-gift cards. Given the increasing self-use, retailers need to start viewing gift card as payment tool and enhance the value proposition with loyalty programs and option to reload.



Globally, the adoption of gift cards has seen a steady increase over the years. Consumers have been using gift cards for various transactional purposes such as exchanging it for cash, buying cryptocurrencies, and using it for regifting. The growth in adoption of gift cards is due to increase in use of gift cards for self-gifting, supported by discounts offered by retailer; as well as growth in online shopping.



Moreover, customers are becoming more cautious about their spending due to the economic slowdown - as an effect of the COVID-19. Consequently, gift cards are also offering a way to manage financial spending. Traditionally, general purpose prepaid cards have occupied this space, but ease of procurement is helping gift card gain share.

The demand for e-gift cards is showing significant growth owing to increase in acceptance of digital ecosystem which is leading consumers towards alternative gifting solutions such as e-gift cards. The trend is also supported by the current coronavirus pandemic. The fear of spreading the virus has forced individuals to become more cautious about what they touch, making them choose e-gifts over physical ones. Furthermore, the global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 is also changing consumer's gifting pattern.



Moreover, rising mobile commerce and proximity payment is making it essential for retailers and fintech companies to introduce gift cards that can be integrated into mobile apps for making payment. This becomes more relevant as more consumers adopt contactless mobile payment due to COVID-19.



In addition, mobile wallet providers are also offering various cashback offers on purchase of gift cards on their mobile application. All these factors along with convenience are driving the growth of mobile gift cards.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on the gift card industry.



Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.



